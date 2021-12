Buck O’Neil, who spent most of his life as a tireless advocate for the Negro Leagues, will finally be inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. More than seven decades have passed since John “Buck” O’Neil last played a game in organized baseball. Nearly 60 years have passed since he coached in the Majors. He died 15 years ago after spending his entire 94 years devoted to the game of baseball.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO