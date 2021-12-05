ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda Issues Recall Over Hood Issue

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUrrj_0dEsKz0R00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Honda has issued a recall on close to 725,00 SUVs.

The carmaker says there is an issue with the hood on 2019 Honda Passports, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots and 2017 to 2020 Honda Ridgelines.

Honda says there is a problem with the hood latch that could cause the hood to open while driving.

No accident or injuries have been reported.

Owners of these cars should receive a notice by mid-January.

Honda says it won’t charge for the repairs.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Honda recalls nearly 725K SUVs, pickups because hoods can fly open

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks sold in the United States because the hoods can open while the vehicles are being driven. The recall affects 557,309 Pilot, 148,813 Ridgeline and 18,704 Passport vehicles, Car and Driver reported. It also affects more than 60,000 of the vehicles sold outside the United States. Specifically, the recall covers certain 2019 Passports, as well as 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgelines.
CARS
Autoblog

Honda Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport big recall: Hoods can fly open

Honda is recalling a large swath of Pilot and Passport SUVs and Ridgeline pickups to address potentially defective hood latch equipment that can fail while the vehicles are underway, potentially allowing the hood to open unexpectedly, creating a safety hazard. The recall covers 2019 Passports, 2016-2019 Pilots and 2017-2020 Ridgelines – just shy of 725,000 vehicles.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Honda Recalls SUVs, Trucks Because Their Hoods Could Open While Driving

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 vehicles, including the 2019 Passport SUV, 2016-2019 Pilot SUV, and 2017-2020 Ridgeline pickup truck, because their hoods could open while driving. The issue is due to a combination of factors, including a faulty hood latch design and a gap between the hood and the vehicle...
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Problem with hood detaching causes Honda recall of 725,000 vehicles

Honda is recalling some 725,000 SUVs and pick-up trucks due to faulty hoods that could open while vehicles are moving. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on 17th January, 2022. According to the NHTSA, the hood latch on select vehicles may become damaged and separate from the hood,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami
Autoblog

Ford Escape and Bronco Sport recalled over braking issue

Ford is recalling certain 2021- and 2022-model-year Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers for improperly manufactured rear brake pads that won't stop the vehicles within the government-mandated distance. The problem is said to be caused by a manufacturing error at Continental Automotive Mexicana, the brake pad supplier. Ford estimates there are nearly 125,000 vehicles covered by the recall, none of which have an electronic brake booster, built from December 2020 to November 2011. The model breakdown in the U.S. is:
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

4 forced out of car at gunpoint on Lake Shore Drive: Police

CHICAGO - Four people were forced out of a parked car at gunpoint Tuesday night on South Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police said around 10:22 p.m., four adults were sitting in a parked silver Honda in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when an unknown man approached them on foot, displaying a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Authorities Stumped by Mysterious Crashed Plane Found in Oklahoma Field

Authorities in Oklahoma are scratching their heads following the discovery of a downed aircraft that seemingly appeared out of nowhere and has raised far more questions than answers. According to a local media report, the puzzling case came to light on Wednesday when a man flying out of Tahlequah Municipal Airport looked down and noticed the overturned plane in a remote and heavily wooded area. When investigators arrived on the scene, which can be seen below, they realized that they had something of a puzzle on their hands as there was no sign of any pilot nor passengers in or around the plane, which was badly damaged.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Lots Of COVID Drug Remdesivir Part Of Safety Recall For Glass Particle Contamination

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, the first antiviral approved to treat COVID-19, is announcing a safety recall. In a statement, the company reports that two lots of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir may be contaminated with glass particles. While there have been no adverse events reported, in theory, the particles could block blood vessels causing stroke and even death. Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem. The infused anti-viral treatment can only be administered in a controlled health care setting like a hospital. Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury and was approved by the FDA for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 years and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

2 Killed In Deadly Crash That Left Kendall Drive Shutdown For Hours

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Two people on the run from police, both died, when their car slammed into a tree on Kendall Drive, which shut the road down for hours. According to Miami-Dade police, two uniform patrol units spotted a gray Honda speeding in the area of SW 177 Avenue and 136 Street on Thursday afternoon. The officers jumped in their cars, turned on their lights and sirens and tried to stop the driver. However, at the intersection of SW 177th Avenue and Kendall Drive, the Honda made a right turn and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck which was stopped at the traffic light. The driver was not hurt. The Honda, meantime, kept heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control in the area of SW 168th Avenue and crashed into a tree. Video from Chopper 4 shows the vehicle, apparently severed in half and yellow tarps covering the victims. Luis Castillo, 35, and Ornella Di Paolo, 29, who were in the Honda died on the scene. No word on why they were running from police. The investigation continues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Staying Safe With Proper Tire Maintenance During The Winter Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many things in our lives can change due to the weather. These things can include how we dress, how we take care of our homes, and even how we take care of our vehicles. The weather is getting colder more frequently, which means it’s a good idea to prepare your car for the winter season. You’ve probably seen it before. A light on your dashboard comes on. It’s typically a warning to let you know something is wrong, specifically a light that many drivers see more of this time of year — a tire pressure light. Tim Dietz, the owner of Troubleshooters,...
CARS
CBS Miami

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole Outside Palmetto Bay Post Office Causing Minor Injuries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating how a vehicle ended up crashing into a US Post Office. Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon in the 13600 block of Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay, as the vehicle crashed into a pole outside the facility. Authorities said there were minor injuries, but that no one had been transported to a hospital. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Thousands Of Drivers Get MDX Rewards Checks In The Mail

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of drivers who paid tolls on a handful of Miami-Dade expressways have gotten rewards checks in the mail. The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority said it has mailed more than 60,000 checks, totaling $4.8 million, as part of their Frequent Driver Rewards program and more than half have already been cashed. The agency’s governing board established the rewards program as a way to reduce tolls paid by daily commuters and small local businesses on the MDX system. Only tolls paid on the MDX local expressways are eligible for a refund; the 836/Dolphin Expressway, 112/Airport Expressway, 874/Don Shula Expressway, 878/Snapper Creek...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Motorist Traveling At High Rate Of Speed Loses Control, Dies In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fatal crash overnight. According to police, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North. There, a motorist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle spun out of control, flipped and struck a tree. The driver, a man, died at the scene. The fatal crash occurred just hours before a separate deadly crash, which involved a stolen vehicle. The two deceased victims are believed to be juveniles. That incident occurred near Lowry and Hayes Avenues Northeast near Windom Northeast Park.   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Motorious

Stolen Motorcycle Trailer Hearse Recovered

Thieves will steal just about anything these days…. On the night of November 17, a custom 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide and trailer hearse were stolen from Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home in Decatur, Illinois. The unique combination used as the final ride for many enthusiasts over the years has become fairly famous across the country and even internationally. That, combined with the bespoke construction, made it an odd thing to steal since it would be difficult to sell without drawing suspicion.
DECATUR, IL
CBS San Francisco

Car Smashes Into Front of CVS Store in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver. The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m. The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital. Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS) Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area. No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported. Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.  
MARTINEZ, CA
fox5ny.com

Honda issues recall on some of its SUVs, trucks

Auto manufacturer Honda has issued a recall over some safety issues on three of its models. Honda is recalling around 725,000 of its vehicles over concerns their hoods could release while driving. The recall affects three Honda models: The 2019 Honda Passport, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots, and Honda Ridgeline...
CARS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy