ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Tesco workers to launch pre-Christmas strikes in run-up to Christmas

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuzDX_0dEsKM1S00

Warehouse workers and drivers employed by supermarket giant Tesco are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.

Unite said more than 1,000 of its members at depots in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster, will take industrial action.

The union said the company had offered a 4% pay rise, describing it as “well below” the current retail price index (RPI) inflation rate of 6%.

The current consumer prices index (CPI) is 4.2%.

Tesco said its offer was one of the highest awards made within its distribution business in the last 25 years.

Even at this late stage Tesco could still avoid severe disruption in its stores by returning to the negotiating table and making a greatly improved offer

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep Tesco’s shelves filled throughout the pandemic.

“At the very least the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer should be making our members a decent pay offer.

“Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full and total support to our members at Tesco until this dispute is resolved.”

Workers at the Didcot and Doncaster sites will strike for 48 hours from 6am on December 16, followed by a further five-day stoppage from December 20.

More strikes will be held at the two sites after Christmas.

Unite members at the Antrim and Belfast Tesco distribution centres will launch an all-out, continuous strike from 7am on December 16.

The union announced that a strike ballot result of its members at Tesco’s distribution centre in Livingston, Scotland, will be known on Monday.

If workers vote for industrial action they will be likely to join the strike action before Christmas, said the union.

Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: “Unite is taking strike action as a last resort having exhausted all other options.

“Even at this late stage Tesco could still avoid severe disruption in its stores by returning to the negotiating table and making a greatly improved offer.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers.

“The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this, and is one of the highest awards made within our distribution business in the last 25 years, building on our highly competitive pay and rewards package.

“We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action.

“We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts.

“We have worked hard to deliver Christmas for our customers and are confident we will be able to fulfil our plans.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ad regulator clears Tesco’s Christmas campaign after 5,000 complaints

The advertising regulator has cleared Tesco’s Christmas TV campaign featuring Father Christmas bearing a Covid vaccine passport after it prompted 5,000 complaints from viewers. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said: “Having carefully assessed the 5,000 complaints we received about the Tesco Christmas ad campaign, we have concluded it doesn’t break...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Demand for food banks soars in run-up to Christmas

A food bank in Shropshire is bracing itself for an 80 per cent increase in demand as Christmas approaches. The figures, from Bridgnorth Food Bank, come as the Shropshire Star's Feed A Family campaign urges people to think of those less fortunate in the run up to the festive season.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rpi#Unite#Belfast Tesco
Travel Weekly

UKinbound lambasts government amid pre-Christmas cancellations

As many as 86% of UKinbound members have suffered cancellations or expect to see travel cancelled in the run up to Christmas. The figures from more than 100 members highlight the “destructive impact” of the Omicron variant and ne border curbs on the country’s inbound tourism industry, the organisation said.
LIFESTYLE
Sunderland Echo

Tesco staff strikes could lead to empty shelves this Christmas, union warns

Shoppers at some Tesco stores could be set to experience empty shelves and have deliveries cancelled this Christmas after workers at the supermarket voted for strike action. Workers, including staff and lorry drivers at the retailer’s key Scotland distribution hub at Livingston, are staging the industrial action as part of a dispute over pay.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sunderland Echo

Supermarket opening times for Christmas: When will Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco and more be open across Christmas and New Year?

Whether it be last minute stocking fillers, pigs in blankets or evening snacks, supermarkets can be a must-visit aspect of late December, but when will the biggest brands open their doors across the Christmas and New Year period?. All supermarket chains operate at different hours than usual over the final...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tesco confident it can ‘deliver Christmas’ despite industrial action by unions

Unions have warned supermarket giant Tesco that it faces disruption at its stores as workers take industrial action at distribution centres just ahead of Christmas.But the retailer said it was confident it could keep the shelves fully stocked and “fulfil our plans” despite the action by the Unite and Usdaw unions.Usdaw said the dispute involves 5,000 members at several warehouses across the country who will take industrial action after rejecting a 4% annual pay rise.#Usdaw members at nine Tesco distribution centres vote overwhelmingly for industrial action in disputes over pay https://t.co/5X99KF1Rf2— UsdawUnion (@UsdawUnion) December 6, 2021Its announcement on Monday evening...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
Telegraph

Tesco shoppers face empty shelves over Christmas strike action

Tesco shoppers face the prospect of empty supermarket shelves over Christmas, as warehouse and delivery workers strike over pay, the Unite union has warned. More than 1,000 HGV drivers and warehouse staff at four of Tesco’s distribution centres have voted to strike from December 16, leaving Britain’s biggest supermarket having to redirect supplies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Creative Bloq

Score AirPods for under $100 in pre-Christmas deal

If you're looking to score a cracking Christmas prezzie and love quality Apple earbuds, right now you can get the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods for just $99, saving you $59 over at Amazon. This is the second lowest we've every seen the AirPods go for over at Amazon, with the...
ELECTRONICS
yourmoney.com

Debt levels rising in run up to Christmas

Credit Kudos’ Borrowing Index November 2021 found that the number of people with debt in the UK has increased by 10 percentage points in just six months (64% to 74%). It found that the number of ‘variable workers’ – freelancers, temporary workers and those employed in the gig economy or on zero hours contracts – with debts of between £5,000 and £10,000 has more than doubled from 2020 (10% to 23%).
ECONOMY
Indy100

Shoppers break up pensioners brawling in supermarket car park

Two pensioners got into a feisty scuffle in a supermarket car park - and Twitter can’t stop talking about the bare-knuckle OAP brawl. On Friday, News For All took to Twitter to upload a video of the incident. The clip, which was filmed by someone in another car, shows the two older gentlemen in at a carpark in Essex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December. Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy