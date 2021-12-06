ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singing family who found fame during lockdown release new video to help charity

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjLH2_0dEsJgRf00

A singing family who found worldwide fame in lockdown performing parody songs from their living room have released a new musical video to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The Marsh family, from Faversham, Kent, have recorded a cover version of Mack The Knife to encourage people to talk about the disease after mum Danielle’s father was diagnosed in 2018.

Mrs Marsh, 44, was joined on stage by husband Ben, 45, and their four children: Alfie, 15; Thomas, 13; Ella, 12; and Tess, nine, to perform the tongue-in-cheek song about the “facts of life” of prostate cancer.

[xdelx]

The mother-of-four said her father, John Burn, a university professor from Newcastle, “nearly left his concerns too late” and hopes the song will encourage people to see their doctor with any worries.

Mr Burn, 69, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and had a successful operation to remove his prostate last year.

Mrs Marsh said: “Recording ‘Mack the Knife (Prostate Cancer – Facts of Life)’ has been a fabulous way for us to do something to help raise awareness of a disease that will affect one in eight men in their lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HW4O_0dEsJgRf00
The Marsh family, who went viral in lockdown performing parody songs from their living room, have released a new musical video to raise awareness of prostate cancer (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

“We were so lucky with my dad but even he nearly left his concerns too late.

“We hope the lyrics will make people smile but also make them start discussions with loved ones about actions that they may need to take.”

The Marsh family’s parody of One Day More, from the musical Les Miserables, satirising life during lockdown, gained more than seven million views in three days after they uploaded it in March 2020.

Their latest video version of Bobby Darin’s swing classic, with lyrics written by Mr Marsh, was filmed in the Moth Club, Hackney, and features grandparents John and Linda and staff from Prostate Cancer UK.

We hope the lyrics will make people smile but also make them start discussions with loved ones about actions that they may need to take

Mrs Marsh said: “It’s so easy to push worries and concerns to one side with a busy life and a pandemic overshadowing everything but if we can encourage people to make that GP appointment and gain peace of mind or an early diagnosis, then that would be amazing and feel like some of this attention and focus that we’ve had in the past 18 months has been put to good use.

“Plus it was lovely to be out of our living room for a while.”

Angela Culhane, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “You can be sure that we too want to make a song and dance about the risks of prostate cancer.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by this disease, and we know men and their loved ones feel the same.

“Together we can stop men dying, and we thank the Marsh family for playing such a brilliant role in supporting us.”

Ms Culhane added: “It’s fantastic how they have put a modern twist on such an iconic song, and the new lyrics mean so much, too, given the journey they and John have been on.”

To watch the video, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org/marshfamily and to download the song, go to https://orcd.co/marshfamilychristmas with all profits donated by the Marsh family to Prostate Cancer UK.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

John Travolta has proudly shared a new video of his daughter Ella singing her first single, Dizzy. The 21-year-old has a haunting voice and plays the keyboard as she sings the acoustic version of the track for the video. "In case you haven’t seen or heard the preview of my daughter Ella’s first single, Dizzy, here it is. You can pre-save now with the link in my stories!" John captioned the video.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Darin
thisisrnb.com

R&B artist, SING releases sensational music video for “I Need You”

Soulful Philadelphia-based artist, SING has released the music video for his love-themed single, “I Need You.” The 43 degree film-directed sultry visual features SING missing the presence of a love interest. The lyrics of the song are brought to life brilliantly as the narrative video takes viewers into the world of SING, a man in need of the affection and attention only one person can give him.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

A 49-Year-Old Los Angeles Actress Buried Her Mom, Lost Her Job, Crashed Her Car and Found Out She Had Lung Cancer. An Oncology Social Worker Came to the Rescue.

Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
CANCER
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Disease#Mack The Knife#The Moth Club#Prostate Cancer Uk#Worr
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wfav951.com

Incubus Frontman Releases Video For New Solo Song

Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd has released the video for his new song, “Pocket Knife.” The tune is featured on his upcoming solo album, called Echoes & Cocoons, due out early next year. Brandon co-wrote “Pocket Knife.” He told antimusic.com, “I used to have nightmares as a child . ....
MUSIC
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

What Happened to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan?

Only a year after Bianca Ryan competed on Star Search, she competed on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent. Just 11 years old at the time, she shocked judges Piers Morgan, Brandy Norwood, and David Hasselhoff with her performance of Jennifer Holiday’s ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.’ Where is the talented singer now?
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

I Need Chloe Bailey to Know That Her Angelic Cover of Adele's "Easy on Me" Broke My Heart

Make room for a box of tissues on whatever surface is closest to you, because Chloe Bailey released an Adele cover, and we are not OK. On Dec. 9, the "Have Mercy" singer shared a video of herself performing "Easy on Me" from Adele's new album, 30, and belting out every high note like it was made for her, all from the comfort of an armchair. Sitting in front of the mic, Bailey tilted her head from side to side, easing into the intro as the gentle piano melody started to play. But it only took seconds before she began to hum and break our hearts with her powerhouse vocals.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper Release New Song for Charity

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has teamed up with Chance the Rapper for their new song, “Nothing’s Impossible.” The track’s proceeds will be raising money for SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible. Warwick posted a video promoting the song on Twitter, thanking Hunger: Not Impossible’s involvement in the track, stating she “felt that if she could be of service to [Hunger: Not Impossible] with my talent, as I always think, well why not?” The duo first met on Twitter when Warwick famously came for any musician with “the” in their name. She tweeted, “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Warwick made news last year because of her hilarious tweets, with some people even questioning if she was really tweeting from her account. Nonetheless, her Twitter is real, and so is her collaboration with Chance the Rapper for their new song.
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Shoppers break up pensioners brawling in supermarket car park

Two pensioners got into a feisty scuffle in a supermarket car park - and Twitter can’t stop talking about the bare-knuckle OAP brawl. On Friday, News For All took to Twitter to upload a video of the incident. The clip, which was filmed by someone in another car, shows the two older gentlemen in at a carpark in Essex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy