Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Holds Top Spot With $12.7 Million In Sleepy Sophomore Weekend

Another Thanksgiving weekend has arrived and, though the circumstances are quite typical, many still ventured out to the movies over the past few days. At this point, it’s pretty much a tradition for folks to head out to the cinema during the holiday weekend and, in many cases, they’ll find a Disney movie playing on the big screen. Yes, the studio has been known to drop an animated feature around this time of the year and, for 2021, it delivered Encanto. The well-received film has quite a bit of magic to it, and it would seem that it was indeed able to conjure up a bit of that in order to rise to the top of the box office in its debut weekend after a strong start.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO