POLITICS NOW: 12/4/2021
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-UNLV leaders open an investigation into a charity boxing match where a student died. The president and chancellor talk to Vanessa Murphy about what new oversight there could be.
-Former TV News anchor Gerard Ramalho now wants to be Nevada’s Secretary of State. We talk to the Republican about election security.
-How Metro police’s interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is becoming a key issue in the race for Governor
-The new man in charge of Nevada’s election security talks to us about election integrity and investigations from 2020.
-What the Biden administration is saying about inflation and economic forecast.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
