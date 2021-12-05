ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

POLITICS NOW: 12/4/2021

By John Langeler
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-UNLV leaders open an investigation into a charity boxing match where a student died. The president and chancellor talk to Vanessa Murphy about what new oversight there could be.

-Former TV News anchor Gerard Ramalho now wants to be Nevada’s Secretary of State. We talk to the Republican about election security.

-How Metro police’s interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is becoming a key issue in the race for Governor

-The new man in charge of Nevada’s election security talks to us about election integrity and investigations from 2020.

-What the Biden administration is saying about inflation and economic forecast.

