Honda Issues Recall Over Hood Issue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fatal crash overnight.
According to police, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North. There, a motorist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle spun out of control, flipped and struck a tree.
The driver, a man, died at the scene.
The fatal crash occurred just hours before a separate deadly crash, which involved a stolen vehicle. The two deceased victims are believed to be juveniles. That incident occurred near Lowry and Hayes Avenues Northeast near Windom Northeast Park.
