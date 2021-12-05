Honda Issues Recall Over Hood Issue

Authorities in Oklahoma are scratching their heads following the discovery of a downed aircraft that seemingly appeared out of nowhere and has raised far more questions than answers. According to a local media report, the puzzling case came to light on Wednesday when a man flying out of Tahlequah Municipal Airport looked down and noticed the overturned plane in a remote and heavily wooded area. When investigators arrived on the scene, which can be seen below, they realized that they had something of a puzzle on their hands as there was no sign of any pilot nor passengers in or around the plane, which was badly damaged.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO