Honda Issues Recall Over Hood Issue

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Honda has issued a recall on close to 725,00 SUVs. The carmaker says there...

miami.cbslocal.com

RideApart

Recall: All 2021 Honda NC750X DCTs May Have Sudden Stalling Issue

On November 18, 2021, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all of its 2021 Honda NC750X DCT bikes because of improper fuel injection control programming. According to Honda, all 2021 NC750X bikes equipped with a Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) are affected and could experience intermittent fueling issues that lead to bikes stalling. Unexpected stalling could increase the risk of rider injury and/or crashes.
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Honda recalls nearly 725K SUVs, pickups because hoods can fly open

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks sold in the United States because the hoods can open while the vehicles are being driven. The recall affects 557,309 Pilot, 148,813 Ridgeline and 18,704 Passport vehicles, Car and Driver reported. It also affects more than 60,000 of the vehicles sold outside the United States. Specifically, the recall covers certain 2019 Passports, as well as 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgelines.
Autoblog

Honda Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport big recall: Hoods can fly open

Honda is recalling a large swath of Pilot and Passport SUVs and Ridgeline pickups to address potentially defective hood latch equipment that can fail while the vehicles are underway, potentially allowing the hood to open unexpectedly, creating a safety hazard. The recall covers 2019 Passports, 2016-2019 Pilots and 2017-2020 Ridgelines – just shy of 725,000 vehicles.
Consumer Reports.org

Honda Recalls SUVs, Trucks Because Their Hoods Could Open While Driving

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 vehicles, including the 2019 Passport SUV, 2016-2019 Pilot SUV, and 2017-2020 Ridgeline pickup truck, because their hoods could open while driving. The issue is due to a combination of factors, including a faulty hood latch design and a gap between the hood and the vehicle...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Problem with hood detaching causes Honda recall of 725,000 vehicles

Honda is recalling some 725,000 SUVs and pick-up trucks due to faulty hoods that could open while vehicles are moving. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on 17th January, 2022. According to the NHTSA, the hood latch on select vehicles may become damaged and separate from the hood,...
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Recalls 115,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs over Brake Issue

Some Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs, which share a brake system, are being recalled now because NHTSA has determined that they may not stop in a short enough distance in some circumstances. A total of 114,996 vehicles, mostly 2021 models with a few 2022s, will be recalled starting in...
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Recalled In Canada Over Battery Failure Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling two 2021 Ford Escape hybrid units in Canada over a high-voltage battery failure issue. This comes after Ford conducted a similar recall in the U.S. for the same issue. The defect: in the affected vehicle, the high voltage battery may shut down, causing the electric...
CARS
