Yelp! Quick Travel to See Texas Holiday Lights

Christmas Lights are always wonderful to see --- but even better when you can put the family in the car, drive a bit, and see some outside your own neighborhood. Yelp! is here to Help! They compiled a list of the Top 20 Texas Holiday Lights Displays.

This list can also be found on Yelp sites. Yelp created its list based on first businesses in relevant categories, which included local flavor, festivals, and landmarks and historical buildings. It also took into account “a large concentration of reviews” and the total volume and ratings of the reviews.

photo:GettyImages