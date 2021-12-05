Yelp! Quick Travel to See Texas Holiday Lights
Christmas Lights are always wonderful to see --- but even better when you can put the family in the car, drive a bit, and see some outside your own neighborhood. Yelp! is here to Help! They compiled a list of the Top 20 Texas Holiday Lights Displays.
- San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio, TX
- Pearl Historic District - San Antonio
- Texas State Capitol - Austin
- Historic Downtown Grapevine - Grapevine
- The Alamo - San Antonio
- Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night Of Lights - Addison
- Old West Christmas Light Fest - Boerne
- Discovery Green - Houston
- Elf Acres - San Antonio
- Magical Winter Lights - La Marque
- Frisco Square - Frisco
- Kemah Boardwalk - Kemah
- Santa’s Ranch - New Braunfels
- Austin Trail of Lights - Austin
- Windcrest Light Up - San Antonio
- The Stockyards - Fort Worth
- Marble Falls Walkway of Lights - Marble Falls
- Sights and Sounds of Christmas - San Marcos
- El Paso Winterfest - El Paso
- Prairie Lights - Grand Prairie
This list can also be found on Yelp sites. Yelp created its list based on first businesses in relevant categories, which included local flavor, festivals, and landmarks and historical buildings. It also took into account “a large concentration of reviews” and the total volume and ratings of the reviews.
