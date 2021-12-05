Doug Moran prize 2021: judges pick three $100,000 winners in unprecedented decision – in pictures

For the first time in its 33-year history, Australia’s richest art prize has been awarded to three artists, after its judges – artist Tim Storrier, emeritus director the Art Gallery of South Australia Daniel Thomas, and Doug Moran’s son Peter Moran – were split. The portrait prize, which skipped a year in 2020, invites original works from Australian artists ‘capturing Australians from all walks of life’, with the prizewinner usually taking home $150,000. This year the three winning artists were given $100,000 each: they were Michael Vale for a self-portrait; Vincent Fantauzzo for a painting of his ‘muse’ and wife, actor Asher Keddie, and Andrew Greensmith for his portrait of twin survivors of Auschwitz, Annetta Able and the late Stephanie Heller