Doug Moran prize 2021: judges pick three $100,000 winners in unprecedented decision – in pictures

By Steph Harmon
The Guardian
 4 days ago
For the first time in its 33-year history, Australia’s richest art prize has been awarded to three artists, after its judges – artist Tim Storrier, emeritus director the Art Gallery of South Australia Daniel Thomas, and Doug Moran’s son Peter Moran – were split. The portrait prize, which skipped a year in 2020, invites original works from Australian artists ‘capturing Australians from all walks of life’, with the prizewinner usually taking home $150,000. This year the three winning artists were given $100,000 each: they were Michael Vale for a self-portrait; Vincent Fantauzzo for a painting of his ‘muse’ and wife, actor Asher Keddie, and Andrew Greensmith for his portrait of twin survivors of Auschwitz, Annetta Able and the late Stephanie Heller

The Guardian

The Guardian

