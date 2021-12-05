ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders struggle on offense, lose to Washington 17-15

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwZXs_0dEsI1V200

The first half against the Washington Football Team was one of the worst of the season for the Raiders. Their first points came on a field goal, right before halftime. They trailed 7-3 going into the third quarter.

However, the action picked up in the second half with multiple scoring drives by each team. The Raiders trailed in the fourth quarter by eight points before eventually taking the lead 15-14.

Washington made a 48-yard field goal with only 37 seconds left to take a 17-15 lead in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were unable to put any more points on the board and lost their fourth game in their last five tries.

They now sit at 6-6 in the AFC and in last place in the AFC West. While they certainly aren’t out of playoff contention, their odds of getting into the tournament drastically dropped.

The Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 at 1:00 PM ET. Las Vegas lost the first meeting on Sunday Night Football just a few weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Related
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Lose Heartbreaker, 17-15, To Washington On Last-Minute Field Goal At Allegiant Stadium Sunday; Raiders Drop To 6-6 After 5-2 Start

The Raiders saluted NASCAR legend Richard Petty, sung Happy Birthday to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett and played the “Rays-derrrrrrz” chant throughout the game. But in the end, the Raiders showed why they’re an average team, winning as many games as it loses. After the Raiders took their only...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Washington Football Team 17, Las Vegas Raiders 15

The Las Vegas Raiders scored 9 fourth-quarter points to take a 15-14 lead with just 2:26 left to play in the game, but Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team drove down the field on the ensuing drive to kick a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Brian Johnson. Raiders rookie...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Five Takeaways from Washington’s dramatic 17-15 win over Raiders

The Washington Football Team is leaving Las Vegas with a dramatic 17-15 win over the Raiders off the legs of new kicker Brian Johnson. Johnson, attempting his first field goal in a Washington uniform, knocked down the go-ahead 48-yarder with 37 seconds remaining. 1. Ron Rivera showed the utmost confidence...
NFL
Yardbarker

Recap From Raiders 17-15 Loss

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders had more rest than the Washington Football Team heading into Sunday, you couldn't tell by the way the Raiders were playing out of the gate. Washington would score on its first drive on a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Running...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Las Vegas#Afc West#American Football#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Bills Coach Sean McDermott Calls Out N’Keal Harry After Patriots Win

Sean McDermott’s postgame news conference Monday night included a ricochet shot at New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Asked why he chose to make punt returners Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson inactive for Monday’s game, which the Buffalo Bills lost 14-10, McDermott said he wanted to avoid a mistake like the one Harry made in the first half.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy