2nd party approves deal for Scholz's new German government

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the two men met for their first talks as leaders.
Macron and Scholz, both pro-EU centrists, are the new tandem in charge of Europe's biggest economies that have the greatest influence inside the 27-member European Union.
Scholz, a Social Democrat, heads a new coalition whose commitment to strengthening Europe's "strategic sovereignty" has raised hopes of progress in the fervently pro-EU French government.
Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe, which I knew already, which we will need in the months and years ahead."
Comments / 0