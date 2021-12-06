ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd party approves deal for Scholz's new German government

By GEIR MOULSON
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats on Sunday approved a deal to form a new government with two center-left parties, moving Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz a step closer to taking office as the country’s new leader this week. The Free Democrats reached an agreement last month to form a coalition...

AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the two men met for their first talks as leaders. Macron and Scholz, both pro-EU centrists, are the new tandem in charge of Europe's biggest economies that have the greatest influence inside the 27-member European Union. Scholz, a Social Democrat, heads a new coalition whose commitment to strengthening Europe's "strategic sovereignty" has raised hopes of progress in the fervently pro-EU French government. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe, which I knew already, which we will need in the months and years ahead."
24/7 Wall St.

Brussels punts on nuclear question, plus Glasgow spurs ESG fund buying spree

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights More than 50% of the contiguous U.S. was in a drought by the end of November, according to NOAA. The average November temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 45.2°F. (3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average), which placed the month at the seventh-warmest November in the 127-year record. The nation’s average […]
NPR

What you need to know about Germany's new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as the country's leader. Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September's federal election, leads a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
CNBC

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Angela Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday. Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in...
go955.com

German parties sign ‘new start’ coalition deal before handover of power

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) signed a coalition deal on Tuesday that sets out how to accelerate a green transition and modernise Europe’s biggest economy when they take office this week. The alliance between the unlikely bedfellows, the first such grouping at a...
