Tom Holland Just Revealed His Next Movie Role!

Tom Holland may have seemed a little small to take on the role of dashing video game adventurer Nathan Drake, the hero of the Uncharted franchise. Still, he's a well-liked actor, he's certainly fit, and he has transformed himself physically for roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Cherry, among others. For Holland, though, he felt he needed to get bigger. Not to match the video game source material -- after all, it's usually impossible to be as physically perfect as comic book and video game characters are presented. Rather, he wanted to make sure he didn't look comically undersized when sharing the screen with costar Mark Wahlberg.
Comments / 0