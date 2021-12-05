Tom Holland Just Revealed His Next Movie Role!

Tom Holland has revealed his favorite scenes from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. When asked by Jake Hamilton which scenes from the other movies he wishes he could have been in himself, Holland said of the Sam Raimi films starring Tobey Maguire: "I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes, and the rips on the mask? I really like that, because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get." That fight took place in the first movie, the aptly titled Spider-Man.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO