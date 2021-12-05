ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Just Revealed His Next Movie Role!

Cover picture for the articleThe 25-year-old actor confirmed to press that he’ll be leaving Spider-Man behind for just a bit to return to his dancing passion and will star as legendary dancer and actor, Fred Astaire. During an interview with...

Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
E! News

Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s "Unreal" and "Amazing" Style in Adorable Joint Interview

Watch: Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo. Tom Holland knows his leading lady Zendaya is a fashion icon. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars—who are also a couple IRL—appeared on the French program Quotidien on Nov. 30 for a joint interview. During a segment about Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at his year's CFDAs, a video montage of her past looks—from red carpets and Met Gala events—flashed on the screen as she talked about the importance of fashion and working with friend and stylist Law Roach.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
CNN

Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

(CNN) — While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming. In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, Holland casually told reporters "Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire." "The script came in about a...
The Verge

Tom Holland will return for another trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to wrap up the current trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies soon, but Tom Holland’s incarnation of the web-slinging hero isn’t hanging up his suit just yet: Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed in an interview with Fandango that Holland will return for a future trilogy of Spider-Man movies that will continue to be set in the MCU.
Alternative Press

New MCU Spider-Man trilogy confirmed – Tom Holland to reprise his role

A new interview reveals that three more Spider-Man movies are on the way. Tom Holland will also be reprising his role as our friendly neighborhood web-crawler. The reveal comes courtesy of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s producer, Amy Pascal. In a conversation with Fandango, Pascal confirmed that we should expect three more films in the universe we’ve come to know and love.
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Fans Hoping For More Spider-Man Movies In The MCU Just Got Some Extremely Good News

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, and Tom Holland’s current run on the big screen is appropriately massive. Fans can’t wait to see the upcoming threequel No Way Home, which will also mark the end of the actor’s current contract. But moviegoers hoping to see more of Holland’s Spider-Man movies in the MCU just got some extremely good news.
allears.net

NEWS: ‘Spider-Man’ Producer Confirms Tom Holland’s Future in the Role

Marvel is currently in its phase 4 with several movies and TV series being released. Shows like WandaVision and Loki have done well on Disney+, and now we have new episodes of Hawkeye to watch every week. And, Marvel has been cranking out the movies as well, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. The next movie to be released is Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. However, this will not be the last time we see Tom Holland as Spider-Man!
metaflix.com

Marvel Isn’t Done With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Just Yet

Reports say Tom Holland is looking to move on from his role as Spider-Man. “No Way Home” is being billed as the finale to the MCU’s trilogy of films based around everyone’s favorite web-slinger, so his exit from the role would seem to be a real possibility. Well, with pre-ticket sales through the roof for the MCU’s third and “final” chapter, it’s no surprise that we are now learning it is in fact not the final one.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland’s Terrifying Past Reemerges Amid Fred Astaire Role

Tom Holland is trading his Spider-Man mask for tap dancing shoes, as the Marvel actor recently confirmed that he’s playing the legend Fred Astaire in an upcoming Sony biopic. That’s right, Tom Holland is going back to his dancing roots as he stars in yet another Sony picture, with the...
GamesRadar+

Tom Holland reveals his favorite Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man scenes

Tom Holland has revealed his favorite scenes from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. When asked by Jake Hamilton which scenes from the other movies he wishes he could have been in himself, Holland said of the Sam Raimi films starring Tobey Maguire: "I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes, and the rips on the mask? I really like that, because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get." That fight took place in the first movie, the aptly titled Spider-Man.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Has the Perfect Response for Anthony Mackie Getting His Own Captain America Movie

Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland have had a fun rivalry over the course of their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first time Holland's Peter Parker showed up on screen, he was often found fighting Anthony Mackie's Falcon. Then came a convention appearance in 2018 where Holland joked about having the upper hand in the MCU because he's gotten his own franchise. Fast forward a few years and Holland says he's not ready to eat his words just quite yet—he'll cross that bridge when Captain America 4 eventually comes out.
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Is Clarifying Recent Comments About His Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is speaking out about recent comments made that he’ll be back as Spider-Man after the upcoming No Way Home. If you missed it, last week it was revealed that a producer on the Spider-Man movies said that they will be making another trilogy and that Tom will return.
ComicBook

Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals His Secret to Not Looking Like a Child Next to Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland may have seemed a little small to take on the role of dashing video game adventurer Nathan Drake, the hero of the Uncharted franchise. Still, he's a well-liked actor, he's certainly fit, and he has transformed himself physically for roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Cherry, among others. For Holland, though, he felt he needed to get bigger. Not to match the video game source material -- after all, it's usually impossible to be as physically perfect as comic book and video game characters are presented. Rather, he wanted to make sure he didn't look comically undersized when sharing the screen with costar Mark Wahlberg.
