Clearing skies will take us into Thursday evening allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s early Friday. As quick as one system moves out, another one is hot on its tail and expected to move across the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes during the afternoon and evening Friday. For us, this will primarily be a rain-maker during the day Friday but as colder air wraps in around the low early Saturday, snow showers are likely through the first half of the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO