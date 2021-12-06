ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Female Royal Navy staff back calls for rape cases to be tried in civilian courts

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kA6YH_0dEsGpkf00
MoD figures show the conviction rate for rape cases tried under courts martial was just 9%.

A serving member of the Royal Navy, who took legal action against the Ministry of Defence after her rape case collapsed, has backed calls for serious offences to be investigated and tried through the civilian courts rather than the military system.

The woman, known as Servicewoman A, has called on the government to accept an amendment to the Armed Forces Bill, which she says will “encourage more women to come forward” and protect them from the “appalling consequences” of reporting rape within their unit.

The House of Lords amended the Armed Forces Bill to ensure that the most serious crimes – murder, manslaughter, domestic violence, child abuse and rape – are tried in the civilian courts when committed in the UK unless the attorney general has specifically consented for such crimes to be tried under courts martial.

The government is expected to reject these proposals.

Servicewoman A said a military prosecutor committed a series of failings during her rape case, including failing to inform her she could give evidence via video link, delaying the submission of crucial documents until the day of the trial, and providing incorrect legal advice.

She has raised concerns about the quality of military policing in the case, an absence of survivor care, and the response from the navy when she raised complaints.

She said: “The value of this amendment for women like me cannot be overstated. There were extremely serious failings in the handling of my case at court martial which ultimately meant it collapsed.

“This amendment will make the process independent. It will encourage more service personnel to report crimes. It will mean we have some protection from the appalling consequences we suffer when we report rape within our units.

“I am urging the government to accept this amendment. As service personnel we are citizens of this country and we deserve justice just like everyone else.”

A critical review of the service justice system was published in 2020 by retired senior crown court judge Shaun Lyons with the help of Sir Jon Murphy, the former chief constable of Merseyside.

Its first recommendation was that “the court martial jurisdiction should no longer include murder, manslaughter and rape when these offences are committed in the UK, except when the consent of the attorney general is given”.

Last year, Servicewoman A was one of three women who sought a judicial review of the defence secretary’s decision to ignore the key recommendation of the Lyons review. The case was settled out of court.

The latest Ministry of Defence figures show that between 2015 and 2020, the conviction rate for rape cases tried under courts martial was just 9%. The latest data available suggests the conviction rate was 59% for cases that reached civilian courts, with considerably more cases being tried each year.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of sexual offences in the armed forces in 2020 took place in the UK, and more than three-quarters (76%) of the victims were women.

Labour tabled a similar amendment to the Armed Forces Bill at report stage in July, which the government, including the Conservative defence select committee chair, Tobias Ellwood, and fellow committee member Sarah Atherton, did not support.

The shadow armed forces minister, Stephen Morgan, said: “Trying the most serious offences in civilian courts would help improve investigations and conviction rates, but ministers seem content with a fudge that will leave personnel vulnerable.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “The government will not be supporting amendments to the Armed Forces Bill.”

The spokesperson added: “We are strengthening the prosecutor protocols to provide some much-needed clarity and transparency on how decisions on jurisdiction are made.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Atherton
Person
Tobias Ellwood
BBC

Abdul Elahi: Blackmailer sold abuse 'box sets' to paedophiles

An "exceptionally dangerous predator" targeted almost 2,000 victims to amass images of degrading sexual acts before selling the images to paedophiles. Abdul Elahi was described as being "in a league of his own" in terms of the scale of his online offending. Some women were blackmailed into abusing a baby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigate unexplained death of Royal Navy serviceman at Faslane

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a Royal Navy serviceman at a nuclear submarine base.Officers were called to the scene at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane at around 12.30pm on Thursday.A post-mortem examination will be carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines and the core of the submarine service.A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”A Royal Navy spokesman said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm a member of the Royal Navy has died.“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this difficult time and we request their privacy is respected.“At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further.” Read More Weekly update shows 29 more Covid-linked deathsReunite families at Christmas by relaxing hotel quarantine rules – Heathrow bossAdvice to defer Christmas parties ‘heavy, heavy blow’ to hospitality sector
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Court Martial#Child Abuse#The Royal Navy#The Ministry Of Defence#Servicewoman A#The House Of Lords
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham man jailed for rape and violence against women

A man who carried out "unspeakable acts of violence and cruelty" over many years has been jailed. Steven Blades, 53, subjected his three victims to physical and mental abuse including raping and threatening to kill them. The Crown Prosecution Service said he had used "every form of torture to terrify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paedophile coach tells damages trial he had no links to Man City in 1980s

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has told a High Court judge that he was not linked to Manchester City four decades ago after eight men who say he abused them made damages claims.Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told Mr Justice Johnson that he had been a “local scout” for City between 1975 and 1979.But he told the judge, who is overseeing a High Court trial in London that he had not been a City “coach” between 1979 and 1985, when the men say they were abused.He also said his “junior teams”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Jewish Press

Dutch Court Upholds Immunity for IDF Brass in Gaza Civilian Deaths

The Hague’s Court of Appeals in the Netherlands on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a case against two top Israeli defense officials over their roles in a 2014 airstrike against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The case was brought against Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who served at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Met Police officer denies Liverpool Street hotel rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied raping a woman at a central London hotel. PC Adam Zaman, 28, of Kingston Road, Romford, is accused of attacking a woman at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street on 24 October. Mr Zaman, who has served with the Met since 2016, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MP to campaign for domestic abuse victims after rape ruling against ex-husband

A Conservative MP found to have been raped by her politician ex-husband says she will campaign for victims of domestic violence.Kate Griffiths, MP for Burton in Staffordshire waived her legal right to anonymity in a bid to help journalists reveal a family court judge’s findings about Andrew Griffiths at a private hearing.Mr Griffiths, 51, had argued that Judge Elizabeth Williscroft’s findings should not be made public but lost fights in the High Court and the Court of Appeal.Three appeal judges ruled on Friday that Judge Williscroft’s findings could be made public after a 12-month legal fight by two media organisations, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Blind activist who staged plane protest released on bail pending appeal ruling

A former Paralympic athlete given a 12-month jail sentence after supergluing himself to the roof of a British Airways plane at London City Airport in a bid to draw attention to the climate crisis has been released on bail pending a ruling on an appeal.Extinction Rebellion activist James Brown 57, from Exeter, Devon was jailed by a judge at Southwark Crown Court in September after being convicted of causing a public nuisance at an earlier trial.Lawyers representing Brown, who has been registered blind since birth, on Wednesday challenged his conviction and sentence at a Court of Appeal hearing...
PROTESTS
BBC

Abdiraxman Abdellahi: Leicester rapist who tied up victim jailed

A "violent and manipulative" man who tied up a woman and raped her several times has been jailed. Abdiraxman Abdellahi attacked his victim at her Leicester home in November 2020 and March this year. The 24-year-old, of Brogue Street, Leicester, also assaulted the same woman in January. He was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy