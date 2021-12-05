Canadian Football League Playoffs

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, has selected Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson to serve as head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women's Tackle National Team. The U.S. team will compete at the 2022 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women's Tackle World Championship in Vantaa, Finland, from July 27-August 8.
Maybe there's hope after all. Seemingly invincible sports writer Michael Beaven stumbled to a 1-3 week during the regional finals, leaving the door slightly ajar for wannabes Sports Editor Scot Fagerstrom and sports writer Michael Leonard in the final two weeks of the postseason. With nine games left to pick,...
WAKEFIELD – With a spot in the State Vocational Championship game on the line, the Shawsheen Tech Football team entered last Friday night’s clash with Northeast Metro Tech knowing they would have to be nearly perfect on defense if they hoped to contain the powerful Wing-T rushing attack of the Knights, who had rushed for 345 yards in the first meeting between the teams this season, a 34-28 Northeast win in Billerica back on October 8.
Here’s how area football teams fared in Friday’s region final games:. 2A: Naples First Baptist 51, Northside Christian 28. 2A: Orlando Christian Prep 48, Zephyrhills Christian 12. 3A: Berkeley Prep 36, Clearwater Central Catholic 22. 4A: Lakewood 21, Clewiston 7. 5A: Sebring 13, Clearwater 12. 6A: Jesuit 42, Hillsborough 0.
The Imperial Valley League football champion Brawley Union High School Wildcats garnered numerous awards when the league announced its 2021 All-IVL offensive and defensive teams. Coach of the Year honors went to veteran Brawley Head Coach Jon Self. His team included the Offensive Player of the Year, and eight All-IVL...
Rasheed Bailey doesn’t have a Hollywood story. Hollywood would probably reject his story because it is too unbelievable. “I think a lot of people would have quit on their dream,” speculated Delaware Valley University head coach Duke Greco. “That never crossed his mind. He just kept working and to see him having the kind of season that he is having now is pretty special.”
The Cincinnati Bearcats are officially going to the College Football Playoff. Coach Luke Fickell’s team essentially locked up a berth Saturday by beating Houston in the AAC Championship Game. ExploreWayne grad, former Bearcats assistant Marcus Freeman named Notre Dame head coach. The Bearcats learned today they are the No. 4-ranked...
The BlueCross Bowl championships are set. Below are the title-game matchups by class. All games will be played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. South Pittsburg (10-2) vs. McKenzie (14-0) Class 2A. Championship. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Westview (13-1) vs. Hampton (11-2) Class 3A. Championship. 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are my thoughts on the sixth and final college football playoff rankings for the 2021 season. The playoff is set and really the only surprise from the weekend was that Alabama trounced favored Georgia and moved up to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff ranking. Did anyone see that coming after Bama's struggles with LSU, Arkansas and Auburn, and so many issues at running back and along the offensive line?
ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: The Georgia Bulldogs will play Michigan in the College Football Playoff after being named the CFP No. 3 seed. It was announced that the Dawgs and Wolverines will meet in the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year's Eve. Original story below. The Georgia Bulldogs won't...
A look at Saturday's college football playoff games of regional interest:. Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0) vs. Linfield University (11-0) Update: Mary Hardin-Baylor advanced to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals by cruising past Birmingham-Southern 42-7 last week. This will be the seventh meeting between the teams in postseason with the Linfield Wildcats holding a 4-2 advantage over the Cru. The Wildcats of the Northwest Conference earned a 31-28 second-round win over St. John’s University.
Hue Jackson has a long career as an assistant and head coach in the NFL and college. Following a recent run of assistant positions, he might be returning to the rank of head coach according to a report by John Brice at FootballScoop. Brice has various sources telling him that...
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick discuss a couple NBa games that they are monitoring. The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites against the Heat, but Drew doesn't think the Bucks warrant the respect the market is giving them. NBC Sports soccer analyst Joe Prince-Wright...
After an incredible day of championship games, including No. 2 Michigan stomping No. 13 Iowa by a score of 42-3, it is time to find out what the final College Football Playoff Rankings look like. No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3 in the...
Conference championship week is in the books for the 2021 college football season, and all that's left is to see who the College Football Playoff committee selects for its final four. Michigan routed Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, cruising to a 42-3 victory Saturday to all but clinch...
