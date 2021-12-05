Canadian Football League Playoffs

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are my thoughts on the sixth and final college football playoff rankings for the 2021 season. The playoff is set and really the only surprise from the weekend was that Alabama trounced favored Georgia and moved up to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff ranking. Did anyone see that coming after Bama's struggles with LSU, Arkansas and Auburn, and so many issues at running back and along the offensive line?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO