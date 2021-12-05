Tick Tick Boom: Don’t fear the passing of time

The impact of the story and work of Jonathan Larson on the Broadway community is colossal. Since the opening of Rent in 1996, countless actors, writers, and musicians found their way to musical theater due to either seeing the show in New York, on tour, or just listening to the original Broadway cast recording, and those already firmly entrenched in the theater saw the art form they loved evolve before their eyes. Larson's pop-rock-infused scores changed the soundscape of the musical, to the point where hearing something other than pop-rock on a stage feels like a breath of fresh air. Also, the racial, gender, and sexuality diversity the show presented gave life to so many people on stage that had previously not been given the opportunity to thrive in the traditional musical theater milieu.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO