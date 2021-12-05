ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tick Tick Boom: Don’t fear the passing of time

By Nadine Eldallal
Campus Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The fuse has been lit. The clock counts down the seconds as the flame gets closer, and closer, and closer until…all at once…”. Andrew Garfield has had a hold on my heart since his time playing The Amazing Spider-Man. And after seeing his latest role as Jonathon Larson, the playwright behind...

What Vanessa Hudgens Is Most Proud About Adapting Tick, Tick Boom With Lin-Manuel Miranda And Andrew Garfield

If you’ve been seeing threefold Vanessa Hudgens over on Netflix, you may want to look again, because aside from the actress returning to her holiday franchise Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, her role in the critically-acclaimed musical, Tick, Tick… Boom! recently debuted on the streaming service as well. The triple-threat had a chance to return to her theatre roots for the Lin-Manuel Miranda film, and help tell a story near and dear to her heart.
Tick, Tick…Boom!’ tells the life story of an aspiring composer

The autobiographical musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” tells the story of playwright Jonathan Larson, based on the year he turned 30 and his struggles as an artist. The story begins with a 29-year old writer in 1990, who turns 30 in a couple of days and questions his career choices of aspiring to be a musical composer in New York City.
Linda Cook review: ‘tick tick … BOOM!’ blends genius of Larson, Miranda

What do you get when you mix the talents of Jonathan Larson, creator of the Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Rent,” and the incredible Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrought the extraordinary “Hamilton?”. You get “tick tick …. BOOM!” one of the year’s finest films. It’s based on the semi-autobiographical musical about Larson, who wanted to...
Stephen Sondheim Rewrote His ‘Tick Tick Boom’ Voicemail Dialogue: ‘I Would Never Say That’

The surely wide slice of the Venn diagram including fans of Stephen Sondheim, Jonathan Larson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — I mean, really, what musical theater fan doesn’t worship these three? — were treated to quite the cameo moment in the new Netflix film “Tick Tick Boom.” Directed by Miranda in his filmmaking debut, the film is based on Larson’s posthumous musical (starring Andrew Garfield as the “Rent” composer himself), and chronicles his struggles to break into Broadway (and not sell out) at the age of 30.
Andrew Garfield: What To Watch If You Like The Tick, Tick...Boom Actor

Tick, Tick...Boom! has become a hit on Netflix, directed by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, alongside a myriad of famous faces. Garfield, who has been around in the business for some time, has plenty of other amazing performances that you can watch right now, from his time in the superhero world to more dramatic pieces.
Watch: Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens Perform "Therapy" From 'tick, tick... BOOM!'

Everyone could use a bit of therapy and this quick look at the new Lin-Manuel Miranda directed tick, tick… BOOM! proves just that. Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) and Karessa (Vanessa Hudgens) perform the song on stage, backed by a full band, to a crowd of people as we see clips cutting in and out of Jonathan and his fiancėe, Susan (Alexandra Shipp) mid-argument turned breakup. Karessa and Jonathan sing what sounds like an upbeat song about a couple’s quarrel and apologize for things that they’ve said to each other in the heat of the moment.
REVIEW: ‘Tick, tick ... BOOM!’: Andrew Garfield explodes in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s latest project

“Tick, tick … BOOM!” the feature-length film and directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda that was released on Netflix mid-November, owes its greatness to two factors: Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Larson’s ingenious eponymous play. “Tick, tick … BOOM!” is an adaptation of a semi-autobiographical musical created by playwright Larson, creator of...
Movie Musical Review: “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

On Nov. 19 the movie musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” was released on Netflix. For those who don’t know, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is Jonathan Larson’s (the creator of the Broadway smash-hit, “Rent”) other musical. More basic information about the movie is available in this article written prior to the movie’s release. If you have not watched it, I implore you to go do so right now. This is your spoiler warning, as my review covers plot developments.
Rachel Review: “Tick, Tick… Boom!” a Masterpiece

Before Marvel’s “No Way Home” movie comes out that Andrew Garfield is suspected to be in, Garfield was able to remind people that he is a fantastic actor in the new Netflix movie “Tick, Tick… Boom!”. This film is based on the autobiographical musical about playwright Jonathan Larson. This is...
‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Here Are All the Broadway Cameos You Might Have Missed

The impact of the story and work of Jonathan Larson on the Broadway community is colossal. Since the opening of Rent in 1996, countless actors, writers, and musicians found their way to musical theater due to either seeing the show in New York, on tour, or just listening to the original Broadway cast recording, and those already firmly entrenched in the theater saw the art form they loved evolve before their eyes. Larson's pop-rock-infused scores changed the soundscape of the musical, to the point where hearing something other than pop-rock on a stage feels like a breath of fresh air. Also, the racial, gender, and sexuality diversity the show presented gave life to so many people on stage that had previously not been given the opportunity to thrive in the traditional musical theater milieu.
REEL REVIEWS: Miranda’s life shapes ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’

TICK, TICK…BOOM! (Theaters and Netflix) After years of trying to break through on Broadway or Off-Broadway or even Off-off Broadway, composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) questions his decision to go into the performing arts. On the brink of his 30th birthday when he is scheduled to present his...
In the Reels: Larson lives on in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a household name thanks to the Broadway blockbuster, “Hamilton.” Melding rap and U.S. history, the playwright and actor won two Tony awards and his career has since blossomed. His latest endeavor is directing a feature film. “Tick, Tick… Boom!” stars Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, the playwright...
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ hits the right notes

The underdog reaching for the stars through adversity and overwhelming obstacles is no stranger to Hollywood, but it’s much more intriguing when it’s based on a true story. “Tick, Tick...Boom!,” the musical drama streaming exclusively on Netflix, tells the story of Jonathan Larson, the young playwright who died the night before his brilliant musical “Rent” played on Broadway in 1996.
