ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

By NICOLE WINFIELD, TRISHA THOMAS, DEREK GATOPOULOS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Pope...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Ukraine practices preventing refugees crossing border

With the migrant crisis in Belarus still unresolved, Ukrainian border guards have staged a joint exercise near the frontier town of Ovruch to practice their response if groups of asylum seekers attempt to cross into the country. It's unclear why Kiev is concerned, given the fact Ukraine, Europe's second-poorest country,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaritis Schinas
Person
Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

Pope Francis’ trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders and the disconnect between Francis’ Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year — a 38% increase in the first 10 months compared to all of last year — that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Pope’s visit to Greece’s Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island’s migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. “They came because they thought the pope would take them,” said Marcano, part...
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Pope Francis Visiting Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis will travel to Lesbos on Sunday to meet asylum-seekers at a migrant camp there on his second visit to the Greek island that was at the forefront of Europe's refugee crisis. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece during which he has...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lesbos#Refugees#Greek#U N#Maskless#African#Syrian Muslim#European
Newsbug.info

Pope Francis finds 'eyes full of fear' in migrants' sermon on Lesbos

ATHENS — Pope Francis flew to the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday where he shook hands, spoke with migrants and placed his hand on children's heads. As cardinals and politicians sat together with other migrants in a marquee, awaiting the pontiff's prayer session there, Francis took his time walking along the gravel path, greeting hundreds of people.
WORLD
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
fox46.com

Pope returning home after trip focused on helping migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures. Francis briefly struggled to keep his balance on the steps while boarding the plane...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Sunday returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the “shipwreck of civilisation”. The pope has long championed the cause of migrants and his visit comes a day after he delivered a stinging rebuke to Europe...
WORLD
Boston Globe

Pope, on Lesbos, laments that for migrants, ‘little has changed’

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of the definitive moments of his papacy, seeking to elevate the plight of migrants — what he called a “shipwreck of civilization” — to the top level of global concerns, along with the pandemic and climate change.
WORLD
GV Wire

Pope Francis Calls On Europe to Welcome Migrants During Refugee Camp Visit

Pope Francis visited a refugee camp in Greece on the frontier of Europe’s migration routes and called on the continent to welcome people seeking asylum from war and other humanitarian disasters. “I ask every man and woman, all of us, to overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills,...
WORLD
BBC

Pope condemns treatment of migrants in Europe

The Pope has denounced "narrow self-interest and nationalism" over the way European countries treats migrants. Speaking on the Greek island of Lesbos, Pope Francis called the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation". The Pope first visited Lesbos in 2016, when it was a major entry point for people trying...
POLITICS
AFP

Migrants on Lesbos hope pope will 'take their voice to world'

Ahead of the pope's landmark visit to Greece, around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were permitted to attend mass at Lesbos' sole Catholic church, socially distancing inside to worship together. Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper said Saturday he "hopes the pope will take (refugees') voices to the world," as he entered Our Lady of the Assumption, built in 1843 by French Franciscans. Like his fellow asylum-seekers on Lesbos, Tango is permitted to leave the camp just once a week but this week will exceptionally be allowed out twice, in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday. "The pope knows the reality of refugees very well, much better than European politicians and leaders," said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his perilous journey to Greece.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Paris archbishop offers to resign over ‘ambiguous’ relations

PARIS (AP) — The archbishop of Paris has offered to step down after admitting to having had an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012, the archdiocese said. Archbishop Michel Aupetit, who has led the Paris church since 2018, sent a letter to Pope Francis offering to resign following a report in Le Point magazine. There was no indication if or when Francis might act on it; he has refused to accept similar offers from other prelates caught up in scandal.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy