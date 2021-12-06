ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three in four girls have been sent sexual images via apps, report finds

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amH4u_0dEsF5dd00
A third of young people polled said they did not think reporting worked. Photograph: martin-dm/Getty Images

Schools and parents should do more to support students who are being sexually harassed through platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram, while the tech companies need to clamp down on non-consensual sexual images being sent to young people, according to new research released on Monday.

The study by academics at University College London and the University of Kent found that just over 50% of teenagers who had been sent unsolicited sexually explicit images via social media apps say they have not reported the offences to either their parents, authorities or the companies involved.

The report highlights the technological functions and lack of accountability and identity-checking on platforms such as Instagram, and criticises app reporting functions as “useless,” meaning that young people are more likely to just block offenders rather than report the abuse.

Children’s safety groups have warned that the UK data watchdog must introduce age verification for commercial pornography sites or face a high court challenge over any failure to act.

Related: ‘I felt my body wasn’t good enough’: teenage troubles with Instagram

Asked why they didn’t report incidents involving sexual images, about a third of the young people surveyed by the researchers answered: “I don’t think reporting works.” Just 17% of those who received unwanted sexual content reported it to the platforms involved.

Prof Jessica Ringrose of the UCL Institute of Education, one of the report’s authors, said: “Young people in the UK are facing a crisis of online sexual violence. Despite these young people, in particular girls, saying they felt disgusted, embarrassed and confused about the sending and receiving of non-consensual images, they rarely want to talk about their online experiences for fear of victim-blaming and worry that reporting will make matters worse.

“We hope this report allows all of us to better identify when and how image-sharing becomes digital sexual harassment and abuse and spread the message that, although the non-consensual sending and sharing of sexual images may be common and feel normal, it is extremely harmful.”

The study surveyed 480 young people aged 12 to 18 from across the UK, including 144 who participated in focus groups. Over half of those who had received unwanted sexual content or had their image shared without their consent reported doing nothing. Just 25% told a friend, but only 5% told their parents and 2% told their schools.

Of the 88 girls who took part in the focus groups, three-quarters said they had received images of male genitals. They said that close to half of the harassment had come from what appeared to be adult men, including adults who had created false identities. They also received online harassment and abuse from boys in their age range and peer groups.

A spokesperson for Meta , the holding company formerly known as Facebook which operates Instagram, said the safety of young people using its apps was its “top priority”. “If anyone is sent an unsolicited explicit image, we strongly encourage them to report it to us and the police,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Snapchat said: “There will always be people who try to evade our systems, but we provide easy in-app reporting tools and have teams dedicated to building more features, including new parental tools, to keep our community safe.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Social Media Apps#Sexual Violence#University College London#The University Of Kent
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy