Law before court should be unconstitutional -- Robert E. Miller

 4 days ago

It is unconscionable to ban abortions at a point in time when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. At 16 weeks a fetus is about 4½ inches tall and weighs only about 3½ ounces. That is way...

CBS DFW

State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves ‘Near-Total Ban’ In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Judge Peeples’ ruling is based on the civil enforcement procedures, which the order notes “are completely new, there is not a single factual...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Collegian

Who said women can have it all? The argument before the Supreme Court that you should know about

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Supreme Court began hearing a case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centered around abortion rights. Two major cases have set the stage for this legal challenge: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case before the court has the potential to undermine – or even overturn – these landmark decisions.
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Star-Tribune

Judge says part of firearms law is unconstitutional; state appeals

The Montana Department of Justice is appealing a state District Court judge’s decision that found a portion of legislation signed into law earlier this year regulating firearms on Montana’s university campuses is unconstitutional. Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Michael McMahon on Tuesday issued a permanent injunction in the case...
WLBT

Federal judge: Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has declared that a Mississippi law allowing landlords to seize tenants’ belongings during the eviction process is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills called the Mississippi law “unpredictable and absurd” in his Tuesday order and said it goes farther than eviction statutes in any other state in the U.S.
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
