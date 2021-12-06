Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: How 'fabulous' Fred drove Man Utd to win

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick begins his Old Trafford tenure with the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.Rangnick was unveiled on Friday and said he was looking to instill more "balance" to a team prone to conceding goals.That aim will get a stern first test from Crystal Palace, one of the best attacking teams in the league with only Watford, Arsenal and the top three surpassing their expected goal tally of 9.38 over the past six weeks. United came into the weekend seventh in the table, while Palace were 11th. Here is everything you need to know.When is the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO