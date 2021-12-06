ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: How 'fabulous' Fred drove Man Utd to win

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2 pundit Leon Osman praises "fabulous" Fred after the Manchester United...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Fred beaming after matchwinner against Crystal Palace

Manchester United midfielder Fred was elated after his matchwinning goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday. With thirteen minutes remaining, the Brazilian scored a sublime goal from the edge of the box to give United all three points. Speaking after the game, Fred told MUTV: "It's always good to score in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace defender Mitchell: Where we failed at Man Utd

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has pinpointed where it went wrong at Manchester United. Mitchell says Crystal Palace's lack of progression on the ball prevented them from hurting Manchester United, as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a late Fred goal. “I think we started brightly but I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Man Utd v Crystal Palace live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick begins his Old Trafford tenure with the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.Rangnick was unveiled on Friday and said he was looking to instill more "balance" to a team prone to conceding goals.That aim will get a stern first test from Crystal Palace, one of the best attacking teams in the league with only Watford, Arsenal and the top three surpassing their expected goal tally of 9.38 over the past six weeks. United came into the weekend seventh in the table, while Palace were 11th. Here is everything you need to know.When is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick claims Man Utd 'better than expected' in win over Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick has said Manchester United were better than he expected in the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The German was in the Old Trafford dugout for the first time as Fred's 77th minute strike proved the difference against Patrick Vieira's side. And Rangnick admits the performance exceeded his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd manager Rangnick explains formation in victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his tactics for Sunday's win over Crystal Palace. Rangnick, in charge of United for the first time, used a 4-2-2-2 formation with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes playing as number 10's behind a strike pairing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford. And Rangnick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Rangnick admits Man Utd surprised him for Crystal Palace win

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits surprise from his players after victory over Crystal Palace. After the 1-0 win, marking Rangnick's first game in charge of United, the German was delighted with the response from the players after so little time together since his appointment. Rangnick was keen to single...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man Utd beat Crystal Palace on Ralf Rangnick bow thanks to Fred goal

Manchester United earned a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on new manager Ralf Rangnick's debut thanks to Fred's second-half goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. With just 13 minutes remaining, and only moments after Palace's Jordan Ayew had missed a massive chance, Fred found the net after a neat pull back from Mason Greenwood.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool: Confirmed Team News - McFred Start! Ralf Rangnik Picks Scott McTominay And Fred In His First Match As Manchester United Manager Against Crystal Palace

This afternoon's match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is the beginning of a new era for Manchester United as former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager. His first team sheet has been released, which sees Scott Mctominay and Fred to continue to start over Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
