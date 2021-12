MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new local cartoon show called Orange Mound Bound is filling a void in the animation industry. Darlene Newman is the creator of Orange Mound Bound. It's a new cartoon that's been in the making for 10 years. It will be on Amazon and Roku streaming platforms next fall. Newman said her goal is to portray Black boys from Orange Mound in a positive light.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO