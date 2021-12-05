ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Views: Penalties should be stiffer for impaired driving of recreational vehicles

By The Kenosha News
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Several communities in Wisconsin are considering changing the law to allow ATV riders to drive on roads. It’s a change for those communities that could have some benefits. But as more communities allow ATVs, the Legislature now needs to do its part and increase the consequences for operating recreational vehicles—ATVs, snowmobiles...

www.gazettextra.com

Janesville Gazette

State confirms Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Saturday that the state has confirmed one case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Wisconsin. In a release, the state health department said as of Saturday, one case of the Omicron variant has been identified in a specimen taken from a Wisconsin man who’d recently traveled to South Africa.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Motorist Traveling At High Rate Of Speed Loses Control, Dies In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fatal crash overnight. According to police, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North. There, a motorist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle spun out of control, flipped and struck a tree. The driver, a man, died at the scene. The fatal crash occurred just hours before a separate deadly crash, which involved a stolen vehicle. The two deceased victims are believed to be juveniles. That incident occurred near Lowry and Hayes Avenues Northeast near Windom Northeast Park.   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
