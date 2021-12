The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football, 17-15. The loss was Seattle’s third straight and drops them to 3-8 on the season. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss, although he was intercepted on a 2-point conversion that sealed the game for Washington. After the game, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll appeared to have called out his quarterback for missing some throws.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO