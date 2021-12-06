How Lebanon's economic problems could leave Sara blind

I recently had the opportunity to accompany the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ (PM) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) on a visit to monitor the progress of U.S.-funded security assistance programs in Lebanon. During our site visits, I witnessed the positive impact our investments are having on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), our main bilateral security partners in Lebanon. I believe that the U.S. commitment to the bilateral security partnership with the LAF is an investment in Lebanon’s stability, security, and success.
