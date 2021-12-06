How Lebanon's economic problems could leave Sara blind

The judge leading Lebanon s investigation into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port demanded on Friday the arrest of a former Cabinet minister he had implicated in the case, judicial officials said.The development comes three days after a Lebanese court cleared the way for Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his work on the probe, following a suspension that had lasted over a month. The investigation was suspended because of legal challenges filed by former officials the judge had implicated in the case. The August 2020 blast at Beirut’s port killed at least 216 people, injured thousands and devastated...

