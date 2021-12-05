ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal tops USC to win NCAA men’s water polo national title

By Haley Sawyer
 4 days ago

WESTWOOD — With one minute remaining in the championship game of the NCAA National Tournament, the USC and Cal men’s water polo teams were locked in a tie. Nikos Delagrammatikas deposited a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining. With the roar of a sold-out Spieker Aquatics Center behind him, Ashworth...

The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players. During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC men’s basketball beats San Diego State to win Paycom Wooden Legacy

Legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant once said “defense wins championships.” USC, a traditional football blue-blood, put the old football adage to the test in hoops on Friday and passed with flying colors as it defeated San Diego State 58-43 in the Paycom Wooden Legacy championship game in Anaheim. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

High school water polo transforms a local girl’s life

Claudette Asenjo has had the time of her life achieving great recognition as a sports standout at El Capitan High School in Merced. The 17-year-old senior is a key member of the Girls’ Water Polo Team that has earned the title of Central California Conference (CCC) Champions for the past three years in a row. This year, she was named Most Valuable Player in the entire CCC league.
MERCED, CA
fordhamsports.com

#16 Water Polo Downed by #10 Princeton in NCAA Opening Round

(Princeton, N.J.) – (November 27, 2021) – Princeton's Roko Pozaric netted a match-high four goals, while Pierce Maloney scored three as the #10 Princeton Tigers topped the #16 Fordham Rams, 17-8, in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship, held at DeNunzio Pool in Princeton, N.J. Fordham...
PRINCETON, NJ
thechannels.org

SBCC women’s water polo finishes 2nd at CCCAA State Championship

The No. 2 City College women’s water polo team advanced to the CCCAA State Championship for the fourth time in the program’s history from Nov. 19 through Nov. 20. Although the team fell 6-5 in the championship game to North No. 1 West Valley College, it was the third time the Vaqueros (30-7) played for the state title in school history.
What’s next for USC? Season finale against Cal

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley) USC update: The Trojans were officially eliminated from bowl contention with Saturday’s 35-31 loss to No. 13 BYU, making this weekend’s game against Cal the final date of the season for USC. … This was originally supposed to be played the second weekend of November but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cal. So far, it is the only game delayed by the virus this season in college football. … Health remains a question for the Trojans as they prepare for Cal. QB Kedon Slovis (lower leg) has been sidelined for three weeks and RB Keaontay Ingram (ribs) missed the game against the Cougars after being limited in practice this week. … USC has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Golden Bears, including a 41-17 road win in 2019.
BERKELEY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Water polo: Former Drake standouts power UC Davis into NCAA Tournament

Stefan Venne and Logan Anderson are back in the pool and in the spotlight, just like old times for the former Archie Williams High (then-Drake) water polo teammates. The duo helped UC Davis capture its sixth Western Water Polo Association championship in the program’s history. As champions, the Aggies earned the league’s automatic berth into the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will face Long Beach State in its opening round match on Thursday at noon at UCLA’s Speiker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles.
DAVIS, CA
Duluth News Tribune

UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs take over top spot in national polls following wins over Alaska

Minnesota Duluth is the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since Oct. 7, 2019, following a pair of home wins over Alaska last week. The Bulldogs picked up 33 out of 50 first-place votes to take over the No. 1 spot in the latest USCHO.com poll released on Monday morning. UMD received 22 out of 34 first-place votes in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll that was posted on Monday afternoon.
ALASKA STATE
kshb.com

MidAmerica Nazarene men’s soccer wins stunner at NAIA national tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MidAmerica Nazarene University trailed at halftime and needed an 84th-minute goal to force overtime before knocking off No. 9 seed Ottawa University-Arizona 4-3 in double overtime on Tuesday at the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament. The Pioneers (14-6-1) fell behind by two goals in the opening...
DECATUR, AL
Stanford Daily

Seasons in review: Men’s water polo concludes unprecedented year of competition

This year in men’s water polo has been a rollercoaster ride. For the first time in program history, the team played two full seasons in a single calendar year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA postponed the fall sport’s 2020 season until the winter, so Stanford men’s water polo team uncharacteristically played from February to March this year. Then just five months later, they were in the pool again to begin their regularly scheduled 2021 season.
STANFORD, CA
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s Hockey Earns Top Ranking in National Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is back on top of the national rankings. After sweeping Alaska Fairbanks at home, the Bulldogs are the #1 team in the USCHO.com poll for the first time since October 7th, 2019 when UMD opened the season following their back-to-back national championships.
DULUTH, MN
uclabruins.com

Gabe Discipulo Wins Elite 90 Award for NCAA Division I Men's Water Polo Championship

LOS ANGELES -- Gabe Discipulo, a junior center at UCLA, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Water Polo Championship. Discipulo, majoring in sociology, currently carries a 3.78 GPA. Discipulo was presented with the award during the men's water polo virtual banquet on Friday evening in Los Angeles. Discipulo becomes the first Bruin water polo player to win the award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calbears.com

Cal Posts Pair of NCAA Top-5 Relay Times

MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-ranked Cal kicked off the Minnesota Invitational Wednesday with a pair of NCAA A qualifying relay swims, with the Golden Bears notching top-5 national times in both events. In the first event of the meet, Cal took three of the top seven spots in the 200-yard medley relay....
GW Hatchet

Men’s water polo ends season showing promise

Despite coming off a shortened season and a rocky start, men’s water polo rallied together throughout the season to make a playoff run and provide hope for next year. The Colonials finished with a record just below .500 at 12-14, but with a stronger conference record of 7-5. The team finished third in their conference tournament, narrowly missing regionals and falling just short of a fifth trip to the conference title in six years.
