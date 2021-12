DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education’s annual report on the 2020-2021 school year for public schools showed a drop of nearly six-thousand students. Department of Education analyst Jay Pennington says it is the first drop in enrollment in about ten years. “The largest decreases were in the preschool and kindergarten grades. My guess is that due to some of the unknowns going into the 20-21 school year — that parents opted to keep their kids at home,” Pennington says.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO