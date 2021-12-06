Detroit Lions game-winning TD set to Titanic music is amazing [Video]

The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the season on Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27. The team’s last regular-season victory came on Dec. 6, 2020. The win was sealed after Jared Goff connected with rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown as time expired.nGoff said in an on-field post-game interview: “Oh, man, I don’t know if I have the words right now. We kind of let that thing slip away from us there at the end. There was a lot of feeling around here of it going one way and we made it go the other today.”

