Attendance for Lions' Week 13 Game Fifth-Lowest in Ford Field History

The Detroit Lions were able to send fans who attended their Week 13 game home quite happy.

Unfortunately, many supporters were not actually in attendance to witness rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown secure his first career NFL touchdown.

“My first NFL touchdown, first NFL win. I’m going to remember this day for a long time," he said, following the Lions' first victory of the 2021 NFL season. "The way it happened, the way it unfolded, it just couldn’t be any better.”

The reported attendance for Detroit's 29-27 victory was only 45,691.

This tally represents the fifth-lowest attendance figure for a Lions game in Ford Field history.

The other four lowest-attended games all took place back in 2009, during Matthew Stafford's rookie season in the NFL.

According to the Detroit News, "Lions are averaging 51,705 paid attendance at home games this season. Only Washington is worse and barely. Overall, it's a 15.7% decline from 2019 (excluding pandemic year since fans weren't allowed)."

A multitude of reasons could explain the sharp decline in attendance, including the global pandemic, the rise of quality and inexpensive televisions and the team not being all that entertaining.

Sunday's game was the first time the Lions' offense cracked 20 points since the season opener.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the NFL called out five teams, including the Lions, for having an average of 15,000 or more unsold tickets per game for the upcoming season.

"My job is to try to find a way to help us win, so that they want to come watch a winning product," Dan Campbell said, when asked about his concerns regarding declining attendance earlier this season. "And so, that’s what I’m charged with, is helping these guys on this team, you know, get a win. And, if we do that, everything else will fall in place. Winning solves a lot of issues, as we all know."

