On November 11, students currently enrolled in computer science courses participated in Bebra’s International Computational Thinking Challenge, and the results were just released. This online problem-solving competition challenged participants to break down puzzles into smaller steps to solve them, just as you would need to approach a problem when writing a computer program. Freshmen and sophomores competed in the junior division, while juniors and seniors were part of the senior division. The problem set consisted of 15 problems worth varying point values depending on difficulty, and the competition was timed at 45 minutes. Penalty points were charged for incorrect solutions, so students had to decide whether they were confident enough in a problem’s solution to submit it for scoring.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO