The Bedford High School Buccaneers Thursday saluted their departed coach, then opened their 2021-22 boys basketball season by thrashing the Grafton High Gators, 64-48. Coach Ryan Kilian’s unexpected death less than five months ago at age 42 stunned the community, particularly his players. Speaking for the team, Tri-Captain Bryuan Aweh-Kisob told the crowd that Kilian had “an everlasting impact on our team, our program, and our school., We want to continue his legacy.”

GRAFTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO