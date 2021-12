Fintech Plaid has been established on the principle that consumers need to be in control over where and how they share their financial details. Core or central to this principle is the customer’s ability to share their data in a secure manner and with the peace of mind that the data is being handled in an appropriate way. As part of their ongoing commitment to security and privacy, the team at Plaid is pleased to confirm that they are now ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO