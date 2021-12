Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since sustaining broken ribs Nov. 21 against the Ravens. Fields remains the Bears' No. 1 quarterback, but because he was limited Wednesday, veteran Andy Dalton took first-team reps in practice. Dalton started in place of Fields last Thursday in Detroit, completing 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 85.1 passer rating in a 16-14 win over the Lions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO