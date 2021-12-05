ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rebels women win eighth in a row

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team won its eighth-straight game, a 75-63 win at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (8-1) has won every game since losing its season opener against Belmont.

The Rebels were led by sophomore forward Madison Scott and sophomore guard Destiny Salary, who scored 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Scott was a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.

Ole Miss shot 53.7% from the field in the game and held the Bearcats to 43.4% shooting. The Rebels also dominated inside, outscoring Cincinnati 46-24 in the paint.

Ole Miss next plays on Saturday at Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Belmont, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra#Rebels
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
323
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy