Rebels women win eighth in a row

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team won its eighth-straight game, a 75-63 win at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (8-1) has won every game since losing its season opener against Belmont.

The Rebels were led by sophomore forward Madison Scott and sophomore guard Destiny Salary, who scored 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Scott was a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.

Ole Miss shot 53.7% from the field in the game and held the Bearcats to 43.4% shooting. The Rebels also dominated inside, outscoring Cincinnati 46-24 in the paint.

Ole Miss next plays on Saturday at Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.