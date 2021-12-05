ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

By BEN WALKER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.

Oliva and Kaat are the only living new members. Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.

The 16-member Early Days and Golden Days committees met separately in Orlando, Florida. The election announcement was originally scheduled to coincide with the big league winter meetings, which were nixed because of the MLB lockout.

The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
1075thefan.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
PIX11

Gil Hodges elected to baseball HOF

Gil Hodges joined Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso and others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Hodges became the latest Brooklyn Dodgers star from the pennant-winning “Boys of Summer” to […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat finally get the HOF call

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were two of the Minnesota Twins’ best players in team history. We actually ranked them No. 7 and No. 19 in our list of the Greatest Players in Franchise History. Now, almost forty years after Kaat finished playing, both are now in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Buck O'neil
Person
Dick Allen
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jim Kaat
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Neil Hodges#Hof#Hall Of Fame#Cooperstown#Ap
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Kris Bryant News

Kris Bryant is one of the biggest names on the Major League Baseball free agency market, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to sign a contract anytime soon. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Bryant – who was traded from Chicago to San Francisco at the deadline – is not planning on signing before the work stoppage.
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy