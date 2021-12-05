Cruise ship passengers, positive for covid

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and the last World War II veteran to be a major party's presidential nominee, is being honored in a funeral at the National Cathedral on Friday. He died Sunday at the age of 98. President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy praising Dole's heroism...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years. The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural...
NEW YORK (AP) — Another key accuser at the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein forced themselves on her during a 1996 visit to the financier’s sprawling New Mexico ranch when she was just 16. Annie Farmer told jurors she accepted an...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
