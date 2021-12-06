ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Extra points: 10 more thoughts on the Dolphins’ 5th straight win and building an identity

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday was a rare occasion for the Miami Dolphins this season: They were a substantial favorite and they did what favorites are supposed to do. The Dolphins put together a workmanlike 20-9 win against the New York Giants in Miami Gardens for a fifth straight win. After an abysmal...

www.miamiherald.com

RELATED PEOPLE
NFL

