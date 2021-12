No. 6 Baylor men’s basketball secured Scott Drew’s second Battle 4 Atlantis tournament title with a 75-58 dub over Tom Izzo and Michigan State. The red button. We talked about the red button last season, and it’s back again. Whenever Baylor feels like it, this team will rip a pummeling run of death that fires their opponent directly into the surface of the sun. Down 36-31 in the first half, the button was hammered.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO