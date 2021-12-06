ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Revolución de Amor’s Tribute to Maná is coming to Rhythm City

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago

We are thrilled to announce that Revolución de Amor’s Tribute to Maná is coming...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Maná looking forward to residency and new releases

Maná will play a concert residency next year at The Forum in Los Angeles, a city they consider their second home and in which they have broken audience records. For the Mexican pop rock group, the real challenge will be to keep preforming unique shows and they promise that they will not stop scheduling dates if the public asks for more.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

'I don't think about the dance floor': Jlin's complicated rhythms

Jlin makes dance music, though not necessarily for the dance floor. Now, because of this, she is one of the most talked-about names in electronic music. Tomorrow, she drops a new EP. It's called "Embryo." And here's producer Phil Harrell. PHIL HARRELL, BYLINE: Jerrilynn Patton grew up in Gary, Ind.,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Reggae#Pop Rock#Latin
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti Describes Seeing Nelly For First Time In 6 Years, Does Spot-On Fat Joe Impression

Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle was one to remember, and one of the standout moments surprisingly didn't even involve the two rappers. Many can surely remember witnessing Nelly confidently walk across the stage to greet his ex-girlfriend Ashanti while Joe and Ja were performing, giving her a hug and seemingly whispering in her ear. During an interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti finally revealed what she thought of the moment and whether she knew Nelly would be there too.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021's hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long. Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec....
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy