CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Letters to Santa. It’s a tradition for many kids to send him their wish list this time of year, but there’s one Catonsville man who has taken on the responsibility of writing back. Tucked away in the heart of Catonsville is Santa’s workshop, and one of his long-time helpers. “Good feelings in my chest, in my inner heart, just good feelings about doing something for the community as well as for the children,” Santa’s helper Rick Brostrom said. For the last 20 years, Brostrom has been collecting letters to Santa from kids in his community, reading all of them,...

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO