ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

These new U.S. travel restrictions begin Monday

By KTLA Digital Staff, Nexstar Media Wire, Ellina Abovian
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNcgp_0dEs8lUw00

( KTLA ) – Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.

President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains, and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.

The Biden administration’s moves come after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days.

That travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Colorado confirms case of omicron variant

Here’s what travelers should know ahead of changes Monday:

New testing requirements

Starting Monday, the U.S. will begin requiring all inbound international travelers to test for COVID-19 within one day of their flight to the U.S., regardless of their nationality or vaccination status.

That will replace a similar three-day requirement in effect since early November, when the administration scrapped country-specific travel bans.

“This tighter testing timetable provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant,” Biden said during a brief appearance to announce the latest measures against the virus.

Do testing requirements apply to children?

Yes, but children under 2 years old do not need to get tested. There is also an option for people who can prove they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. Learn more about these requirements here .

Do you have to get the test exactly 24 hours before travel?

No, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s policy specifies that travelers must get tested one day before the flight’s departure, but does not say it has to be exactly 24 hours before.

“The Order uses a 1-day time frame instead of 24 hours to provide more flexibility to the air passenger and aircraft operator,” the CDC says. “By using a 1-day window, test acceptability does not depend on the time of the flight or the time of day that the test sample was taken.”

That means if your flight is at 1 p.m. on a Friday, you could board with a negative test that was taken any time on Thursday, the agency explains.

Face mask rules

The Transportation Security Administration will extend the requirement to wear a mask on planes, trains, subways and other public transportation hubs including airports and bus terminals through the winter.

Fines, which were doubled earlier this year, will remain in a range of $500 to $3,000.

Flight attendant promises to ‘be annoying’ about mask requirement in viral video

The mask rule has become a flashpoint on flights. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents of unruly passengers to federal authorities since the start of the year, with about three-fourths of the events involving passengers who refuse to wear a mask.

Is testing and quarantine required after arrival?

No, it is not required. However, the CDC recommends that all travelers get tested three to five days after travel.

Travelers are advised to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they do develop symptoms.

It is also recommended that those who are only partially vaccinated stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if they test negative within three to five days after arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers who don’t get tested are advised to stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

If the traveler has recovered from a documented coronavirus infection within the past 90 days before travel, they do not need to get a test three to five days after travel, even if they’re unvaccinated, the CDC says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

‘Reconsider travel’ advisory issued for Mexico due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CDC officials have issued a travel advisory asking the public to reconsider travel to Mexico. The Reconsider travel advisory was issued due to a high level of COVID-19 in Mexico. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
Healthline

Holiday Travel and Omicron Concerns: What to Know Before You Go

Healthline spoke with health and travel experts for answers to your biggest questions about traveling during the holiday season now that the Omicron variant has emerged. is a new variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24. It was...
TRAVEL
CBS 8

Mexican resorts offer free onsite COVID-19 testing to ease new travel requirements

SAN DIEGO — With the omicron variant spreading, travelers are preparing for stricter COVID-19 testing requirements as new travel rules are now in effect. The nation's new travel policy gives travelers another thing to think about. Passengers flying into the United States are required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before their flight into the country. This policy is regardless of one's vaccination status or nationality.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC tightens COVID-19 testing protocols for air travelers

The CDC is now requiring air travelers entering the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their flight to help prevent the omicron variant's spread. The new testing guidelines took effect Dec.. 6 and applies to all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Cdc#Subway#Ktla#The White House#African#Omicron
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. COVID-19 rule for all international travelers takes effect Monday

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and the new rule that all international travelers entering the country will need to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, talks with CBSN's Lana Zak about these and more coronavirus topics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

State Department updates travel advisories for some notable destinations

The U.S. State Department has issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19. The updates, made Nov. 22, come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for...
TRAVEL
tucson.com

Omicron, Travel Bans and How They Could Impact Your Trip

As countries rush to impose travel bans to manage the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, some travelers have been left stranded. Meanwhile, those with trips planned might not be able to take off. Here’s what you need to know about traveling and the omicron variant. Review border closures and...
LIFESTYLE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy