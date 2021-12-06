ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday is the city of Albuquerque’s run-off election

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reminder that Tuesday is Election Day for the Albuquerque City Council run-off election . Voters in District 7 will choose between Republican Lori Robertson and Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn.

And in District 9, the candidates are Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley. Below is a list of voting convenience centers on Dec. 7.

