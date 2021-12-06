Tuesday is the city of Albuquerque’s run-off election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reminder that Tuesday is Election Day for the Albuquerque City Council run-off election . Voters in District 7 will choose between Republican Lori Robertson and Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn.
And in District 9, the candidates are Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley. Below is a list of voting convenience centers on Dec. 7.
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Suite 101 87111
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE, Suites B, C, D and E 87108
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109
- Hayes Middle School – 1100 Texas St NE, 87110
- Jackson Middle School – 10600 Indian School Rd NE, 87112
- Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE, 87106
- Manzano High School – 12200 Lomas Blvd NE, 87112
- Manzano Mesa Elementary School – 801 Elizabeth St SE, 87123
- McKinley Middle School – 4500 Comanche Rd NE, 87110
- Sandia High School – 7801 Candelaria Rd NE, 87110
- Zuni Elementary School – 6300 Claremont Ave NE, 87110
