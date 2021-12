AKRON -- This week, the Ohio Supreme Court heard oral argument in the three challenges to the state district maps -- maps that were drawn with blatant disregard for the Ohio Constitution and the will of Ohio voters. My organization, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, is suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission to hold our leaders accountable. They have broken the law. The motivation? Rigging Ohio’s elections in favor of the Republican Party for the next four years.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO