ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Johnson pledges to smash ‘county lines’ drugs gangs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVnKN_0dEs73cS00

Boris Johnson is pledging to break up 2,000 “county lines” drugs gangs in a £300 million drive to rid the country’s streets of illegal narcotics.

The Government is to set out its 10-year drugs strategy for England and Wales, with a police crackdown to cut off the supply of class A drugs by city-based crime rings to the surrounding county areas.

At the same time it will include what ministers say will be the biggest increase in investment and recovery in an attempt to end the cycle of addiction and repeat offending.

The Home Office said there are 300,000 heroin and crack addicts in England who are responsible for nearly half of acquisitive crime, including burglary and robbery, while drugs drive nearly half of all homicides.

The total cost to society is put at nearly £20 billion a year.

The strategy we’re setting out will attack supply and break the county lines model

Among the measures in the strategy is an expansion of drug testing on arrest, with police encouraged to direct individuals who test positive towards treatment or other relevant interventions.

This could include attendance at drug awareness courses with criminal sanctions for those who continue to use.

Judges will be given the power to order drugs tests on offenders serving community sentences for drugs-related crimes, with the prospect of jail if they test positive.

When dealers are arrested, police will be able to seize their mobile phones and use them to send messages to their clients to discourage drug use and direct them to support.

The measure is designed to remove the feeling of anonymity when people purchase illegal drugs by making them aware the police know what is going on.

We must do more to prevent these ruthless gangs ruining lives, tearing apart communities and exploiting young people

A behaviour change campaign will be piloted on university campuses to help understand which messages work in discouraging drug misuse at an early stage.

The deterrent and preventative measures will run alongside an aggressive campaign aimed at the drugs gangs, with a commitment to dismantle over 2,000 county lines over the next three years involving thousands more arrests.

Police will carry out 6,400 “disruptions” against the activities of organised criminals, targeting the road and rail networks they use while protecting vulnerable young people exploited by the gangs to run drugs for them.

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday, Mr Johnson said it could include removing the passports and driving licences of offenders.

The paper also reported there would be extra cash for 50 local authorities with the worst drug problems, including Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Liverpool, Hull and coastal towns in the North East and Yorkshire.

In a statement ahead of the strategy launch, the Prime Minister said: “Drugs are a scourge on our society, fuelling violence on our streets which communities across the country are forced to endure.

“That’s why, to cut crime and truly level up across the country, we must step up efforts to wipe out the vile county lines gangs who are blighting our neighbourhoods, exploiting children and ruining lives.

“Backed by record investment, the strategy we’re setting out today will attack supply and break the county lines model which sees criminals profit from people’s misery. Those who break the law will have nowhere to hide.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said police would target the “kingpins” behind the supply lines, making the streets safe for innocent citizens.

“It is clear that the drugs trade is still driving so much crime – we must do more to prevent these ruthless gangs ruining lives, tearing apart communities and exploiting young people,” she said.

For Labour, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said that with class A drug use up 27% since 2010 and drugs deaths at a record high, Government action was long overdue.

“More than £100 million has been cut from treatment services, and cuts to policing budgets have meant that specialist drug enforcement teams have taken a backseat, allowing gangs to grow, dealing to increase and demand to soar,” she said.

“Drug use is up, serious violence is up, anti-social behaviour is up. More and more offenders are getting away with their crimes as overall prosecutions have plummeted.

“Any action from the Government must be substantial enough to undo the damage they have caused.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Boris Johnson
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson proposes stripping drug users of their passports

Boris Johnson has proposed new plans to punish class A drug users with the removal of their passports and driving licences, as reported by The Guardian. This initiative is targeted at "wealthy users" who the government argue drive exploitation due to their demand for narcotic substances. The Prime Minister told...
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson orders Christmas party probe as aide quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.  "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," Stratton laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine" and whether the prime minister would "condone" such an event.
U.K.
BBC

PM on ramping up campaign against county lines gangs

The government is pledging to break up 2,000 criminal gangs in a new 10-year drug strategy for England and Wales. As part of the plans, police forces will also be encouraged to direct drug users towards treatment or other interventions. Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the plans.
POLITICS
mountain-topmedia.com

Johnson man arrested on robbery, strangulation, drug charges

DEBORD, Ky. — A Johnson County man found himself facing felony charges, after multiple encounters with police over the weekend. Martin County Constable Tony Preece was called to a trespassing complaint at Debord just before 9 Saturday night, and told the subject of the complaint — Matthew Gooslin, 40, of Wittensville — that he would have to leave.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Street Gang#Drug Trafficking#The Home Office
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Teenager’s death ruled suicide by coroner

The family believe the death of 15-year-old Annabel Wright was linked to being prescribed an anti-acne drug. A coroner has ruled out a direct link between a 15-year-old girl’s suicide and the teenager being prescribed a drug to treat her acne. Jonathan Leach said the evidence from experts on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Employee ‘blew up’ oil warehouse in Thailand because she was angry at her boss

A woman in Thailand allegedly blew up the oil warehouse where she worked because she was angry with her boss.The worker, named as 38-year-old Ms Sirisini or Ann Sriya by police, has been accused of using a lighter to set fire to a piece of paper before throwing it on to a fuel container at the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Thailand.The fire, which caused more than 40 million Thai baht (about £900,000) worth of damage, quickly spread through the building, used to store thousands of litres of oil tanks.Images shared on social media showed a fireball and thick black smoke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy