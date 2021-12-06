ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dame Sarah Gilbert: Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkghF_0dEs70yH00

Another pandemic will threaten human lives and could be “more contagious” and “more lethal”, one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine inventors has warned.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture, said the scientific advances made in research against fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost”.

Dame Sarah said: “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”

She went on to say: “We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness.

As we have seen before, reduced protection against infection and mild disease does not necessarily mean reduced protection against severe disease and death

“The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost.”

The Oxford professor is credited with saving millions of lives through her role in designing the coronavirus vaccine.

She has been making and testing vaccines for more than 10 years, mainly using antigens from malaria and influenza, and initiated the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine project in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China.

The vaccine developed by her team is used in more than 170 countries around the world.

The vaccinologist received a damehood earlier this year for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development.

Speaking about the Omicron variant, Dame Sarah added: “The spike protein of this variant contains mutations already known to increase transmissibility of the virus.

“But there are additional changes that may mean antibodies induced by the vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective at preventing infection with Omicron.

“Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant.

“But as we have seen before, reduced protection against infection and mild disease does not necessarily mean reduced protection against severe disease and death.”

Her warning came as it was reported that nearly two-in-three housebound people – including many at greatest risk from the virus – are yet to receive their booster jabs.

The Daily Telegraph reported that an unpublished Whitehall analysis seen by the paper found that only 170,000 housebound people had received their dose of the vaccine by the end of last week out an estimated cohort of 470,000.

In contrast, more than 60% of the over 50s have received their booster.

It comes amid warnings that GPs who delivered the first and second jabs to the housebound are now dropping out as they do not have the time or staff.

In response, a NHS spokesman said: “Local NHS and GP teams are contacting their eligible housebound patients, and we are working closely with St John Ambulance to give local areas additional support.

“We are also providing additional funding to help local teams secure additional staff so that all eligible housebound patients are offered a booster as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Richard Dimbleby lecture, named in honour of the late broadcaster, features influential speakers from academia, arts and business and the royal family.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday at 10:35PM.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Expert Warns Next Pandemic Might Be Even Worse Than Covid-19

After creating the AstraZeneca vaccine, a professor at Oxford University, predicts the pandemic won’t end anytime soon, and that what’s next might even be more deadly. As fears continue to sweep the mind of the world population due to the latest discovery of the Omicron Covid strain, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said that this “will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods”, adding that the next one “could be more contagious, or more lethal or both”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dimbleby
NBC News

Oxford vaccine co-creator warns next pandemic could be even more deadly

LONDON — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Monday warned that the next pandemic could be even more deadly than the current one. Professor Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford University academic who won acclaim for her role in developing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine in less than a year, warned against complacency in tackling future threats.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Vaccine Creator Warns That Next Pandemic Can be Worst and Deadlier Than Covid

One of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developers has cautioned that future pandemics might be more deadly than the present Covid problem. Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, who delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, said the additional money for pandemic preparation was essential to avoid progress from being lost. Vaccines may be less...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarah Gilbert#Pandemic#Malaria#Oxford#Omicron
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy