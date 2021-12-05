Senator Dole had 'such an impact on our nation': Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) shared her thoughts ahead of the Senate vote to overturn President Biden’s vaccination policy for businesses. Biden’s vaccination policy requires businesses with more than 100 employees as well as federal contractors to get fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis. Blackburn […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Dole's casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader...
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
Former U.S, senator and Republication presidential nominee Bob Dole has died. According to his wife’s foundation, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, confirmed his death on Sunday. In February, Dole announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Dole was first elected to Congress in 1961 and ran for...
A Michigan election official who bought into election conspiracies and temporarily refused to certify President Joe Biden’s win last November, died of COVID-19. It’s unclear if he was vaccinated, but he repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany. William Hartmann, one...
The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring lawmaker and his increasingly extremist party.
Jon Shweppe of The American Principles Project is raising the alarm about Gigi Sohn. President Biden has nominated Sohn to head up the FCC. Schweppe says that Sohn is anti-free speech and points out that she supports the Fairness Doctrine.
A PowerPoint presentation that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of the presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before ending his cooperation with its investigation into...
WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to stave off nearly 10% in anticipated cuts to Medicare physician fees, leaving physician organizations relieved but also annoyed at having to once again wait until the last minute for deliverance. "Temporary payment fixes at the 11th hour to address cuts...
The House version 2022 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision designed to hold the Biden administration accountable for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year. "President Biden’s reckless Afghanistan evacuation allowed the Taliban to release thousands of known terrorists from prisons in Afghanistan," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Two high-profile allies of former President Trump testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday as more damaging details emerged about messages ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided the panel. Ali Alexander, a right-wing activist who promoted the so-called Stop the Steal...
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
