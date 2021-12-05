Senator Dole had 'such an impact on our nation': Blackburn

A PowerPoint presentation that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of the presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before ending his cooperation with its investigation into...

