Kids spreading kindness: ‘The Kindness Squad’ organizes a Christmas event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe junior board of Beverly’s Angels consists of five kids. Their goal is to spread kindness and help kids’ causes. This group of local kids known as “The Kindness Squad” is working hard to make other kids have a great Christmas. Sunday’s event is was called Rocking Around the...

bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHAS 11

Sister spreads acts of kindness after brother’s death

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Not a day goes by that Mindy Mayes doesn’t think of her younger brother Jesse. “It’s our first Thanksgiving and he’s not going to be there, and he’s usually the one in the corner cracking jokes with my husband and same on Christmas. There are so many pictures of us being goofy at Christmas. That’s going to be different, definitely very hard,” Mayes said.
Wbaltv.com

Ravens Honor Row: VolunTeen Leo spreads kindness through volunteer work

BEL AIR, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens is recognizing a youth group doing amazing things in their communities with an Honor Row. "Right now, we're doing the pink pumpkin patch, which people vote on the best pumpkin people created, and it goes toward Cancer LifeNet, which is an organization that helps out families that are struggling through cancer," said Drew Evans, founder and president of the Bel Air-based teen-run organization VolunTeen Leo.
Herald-Press

COLUMN: 25 ways to show kindness at Christmas

The holidays can be a wonderful time for families. It is a chance to create traditions and make joyful memories together. Adding in acts of kindness, volunteering and sharing peace, love and joy with others can help turn the focus off of getting gifts and help spread the true spirit of Christmas to your community. Many acts of kindness cost virtually nothing, however, these small gestures can be priceless and make a world of difference to someone. You might be surprised at how wonderful something as simple as smiling at others can make you feel as well. This Christmas put a little love in your heart and pay it forward!
Herald Community Newspapers

Willow Elementary focuses on kindness

Willow Road Elementary students wrapped up their Kindness Spirit Week earlier this month. Students and staff took part in a kindness-themed activity each day throughout the week. For Powered by Kindness Monday, kids dressed up in their favorite superhero costume. For Peace, Love, and Kindness Tuesday, the hallways were awash in audacious colors as students walked about in rainbow tie-dye shirts. Kindness is a Team Sport Wednesday was a day for students to wear a favorite team shirt or sports jersey. On Thursday, schools were closed for Veterans Day, but when doors reopened on Friday, students came to school wearing their favorite school shirt or color for Willow Wildcats Choose Kindness Day.
news4sanantonio.com

Cedar Rapids girl asks Santa to deliver kindness this Christmas

Heaven McGee is like most 12 year olds, she enjoys acting, dancing and making Tik Toks. She also enjoys volunteering in her community with mom and twin sister Heather. “Treat others how you want to be treated," said Heaven. Recently, Heaven said she has been picked on at school because...
georgetowner.com

Spread a Little Kindness This Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a unique opportunity to spread a little kindness in the community is at hand. Now in its ninth year, Giving Tuesday – which always follows Cyber Monday and this year falls on Tuesday, Nov. 30 — serves as “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity,” according to givingtuesday.org.
KING-5

Helping kids practice kindness for Giving Tuesday and beyond

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, many are donating to organizations and causes that they support. How can we also help the next generation get interested in helping others? Former teacher and FeelLinks blogger, Marcelle Waldman, joined New Day NW to share ways we can help the next generation practice kindness. IDEAS...
guideposts.org

Someone Cares: The Gift of Kindness

On Christmas morning, I was surrounded by my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were presents under the tree. None of them were for me, and I couldn’t have been happier. I have more than enough, so I’d asked my family not to buy me anything but instead to help someone...
yoursun.com

'Generosity and kindness'

ENGLEWOOD — Karen Blackford figured a way to turn Giving Tuesday into what she calls “outrageous acts of generosity and kindness.”. Blackford volunteers at the Jubilee Center food pantry in Englewood. As the Giving Tuesday campaign approached, she wanted to join the global movement of giving. She thought a mural...
wwnytv.com

Students visit classrooms to spread kindness

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Spreading kindness in the classroom. Bashaw Elementary in Cape Vincent is doing just that. A group of students called the Kindness Squad went classroom to classroom Monday passing out Twizzlers and inspirational quotes. They played some fun music too as they entered the classrooms.
marshfieldmail.com

Kindness shines out of Fordland

During a bucket list trip with her father, Jennifer Hawkins, a Fordland resident, was in the midst of gathering supplies for people in need during the 2019 holiday season. Along the trip, Hawkins said she received a message. “God spoke to me and told me that we need do help...
Journal & Sunday Journal

Kindness theme of lighting festivities

CHARLES TOWN — People lined George Street Friday evening in anticipation of the Christmas tree glowing and lights up and down Washington Street to illuminate the roadway below. Shopkeepers were open late to offer holiday deals and Santa, Mrs. Claus and several of their friends were on hand to greet...
