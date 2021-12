The college football landscape has completely changed over the last week or so with typical conference stalwarts Ohio State and Oklahoma falling to their rivals, Michigan and Oklahoma State, respectively. The Buckeyes and Sooners, along with Alabama and Clemson, are the only teams that have qualified for the College Football Playoff four or more times. Now, if all the favorites prevail this week, we could have Georgia qualifying for the second time along with three newcomers.

