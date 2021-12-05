Biden heading to Kansas City to promote infrastructure package

President Biden will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday to discuss his new bipartisan infrastructure package, the latest stop in the White House's campaign to promote his signature legislative accomplishment.

The White House said that the president will "discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added in a tweet over the weekend that other topics would include "how the President’s infrastructure program will help rebuild our roads, bridges, and sewers, expand our transit system, enhance our environment, and will create more good-paying jobs for Missourians."

We are excited to welcome President Biden to Kansas City this week, as we share how the President’s infrastructure program will help rebuild our roads, bridges, and sewers, expand our transit system, enhance our environment, and will create more good-paying jobs for Missourians.

— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 4, 2021

While Biden has visited other states including New Hampshire, Michigan and Minnesota in an effort to tout the $550 billion infrastructure measure, Missouri will be the first such visit to a state that voted for former President Trump in the 2020 election.

As support for Biden has waned in recent weeks, Democrats have argued that it is increasingly important for the president to promote the infrastructure package and its near-term projects.

“We’re going to make sure that the jobs of the future end up here in Michigan, not halfway around the world,” Biden said while touting the package during a trip to Detroit.

“This is ‘promises kept,’” Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes added at the time.