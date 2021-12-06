ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘We keep each other going’: Here’s how Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski made NFL history on Sunday

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Brady and Gronkowski connected twice on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMAjH_0dEs6Ag500
Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons with teammate Tom Brady. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Few things in professional football feel as inevitable as Tom Brady, but a close second might be Brady’s connection with his good friend and former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

On Sunday, Brady and Gronkowski moved a little closer to NFL history with a pair of touchdown connections that moved them into second all-time as a duo. Brady and Gronkowski have now connected on 90 touchdowns, trailing only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison at a staggering 114.

“It’s a lot of hard work put in,” Gronkowski said after the game. “A lot of dedication, a lot of effort, energy, no doubt about that. But we keep each other going. When I’m not feeling it, sometimes he boosts me up. The one time he’s not really feeling it, I can boost him up, but it’s a connection. We go way back. We’re just glad that we still got it and we can help out the team.”

Brady hit Gronkowski for the first touchdown midway through the second quarter, a bullet that found the burly tight end near the 20-yard line. Gronkowski carried it the rest of the way.

“He’s a great player,” Brady said. “He kind of makes it easy for any quarterback. He’s just so big, so quick, great hands, just does an amazing job. That was a great catch and run he had, and then threw him the fade for the touchdown which was really cool. He makes those pretty easy too.”

The second touchdown was a fade to the corner of the end zone late in the third quarter — a play that will likely look very familiar to Patriots fans.

“I would say that second touchdown definitely brought it back to the heyday with the fade,” Gronkowski said, smiling. “He gave me an audible, and I wasn’t supposed to have a fade, but he saw it and it just reminded me of the heyday with us.”

Later, Brady was informed that Gronkowski got nostalgic over the fade touchdown.

“Oh really? I like the heyday,” Brady said, smiling.

Do Brady and Gronkowski have a few more fades in their system?

“I think so,” Brady said. “I think so. It’s good to see him make those plays. He was out for quite a while this year, so just to see him back playing great and really enjoying it is fun for me. It’s fun seeing other guys play to their potential. He’s done an amazing job of that.”

Comments / 2

Related
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Responds To Julian Edelman’s Impression

Julian Edeman joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” and former teammate Rob Gronkowski seemingly caught at least part of the appearance. Edelman did his best impersonation of his former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Gronkowski as they spoke on the sidelines during a Week 11 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
DesignerzCentral

Tom Brady Allegedly Banned From Going Out By Gisele Bundchen, Suspicious Tipster Claims

Is Tom Brady allowed to go outside? One report says he’s banned from leaving the house per orders of Gisele Bündchen. Gossip Cop investigates. As part of its cover story about “henpecked husbands,” Life & Style reveals that Brady is not allowed to party anymore. He made a drunken spectacle of himself at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration, and Bündchen was embarrassed. A source says, “Gisele wants her husband on his best behavior at all times, especially when she’s not with him.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Boston

Tom Brady made a humorous cameo in Saints’ tribute video for Drew Brees

"Thank you Drew, for retiring." The Bruins host the Rangers today at 1 p.m. And tonight, the Celtics are in San Antonio to face the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. Tom Brady’s message for Drew Brees: During the Thanksgiving Day game between the Bills and Saints, New Orleans honored former quarterback Drew Brees (who retired following the 2020 season).
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names Greatest Tight End In NFL History

In the discussion of greatest tight ends in NFL history, names like Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe almost always make the cut. Tom Brady certainly respects those all-time greats, but he has another name in mind. In perhaps the least surprising news of the entire NFL season, Brady...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#Est N#Los Van
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski’s ribs, routes back at full strength

His ribs presumably all mended, Rob Gronkowski has gone back to fracturing pass coverages. In his second full game since suffering fractured ribs and a punctured lung in Week 3 against the Rams, Gronkowski finished with a season-high 123 yards on seven catches in Sunday’s 38-31 victory. It was his 30th game with at least 100 yards, only one shy of the NFL record held by Tony Gonzalez, according to ESPN.
NFL
iheart.com

Here is How A High School Team Got To FaceTime Tom Brady, Gronk, Bucs

A Michigan basketball team's group text mistake led to the players chatting with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster last week. NBC Boston reports the Notre Dame Preparatory (Pontiac, Mich.) freshmen boys' basketball team accidentally included an unknown person when one of the players mistakenly typed the wrong digit while trying to dial a teammate's number.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 12, 2021: Rob Gronkowski tops 3.5 catches for Buccaneers

Thanksgiving took some games off our plate for NFL Week 12, but there are still plenty of NFL prop bets to cash in on. Sunday's NFL Week 12 schedule includes 11 games, with the must-watch game expected to be the Los Angeles Rams visiting Lambeau Field for a big NFC matchup with the Packers. The AFC North, the league's only division where every team has a winning record, also should see a little resolution in NFL Week 12. The division-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Browns (6-5), while the Bengals (6-4) could seal a critical tiebreaker if they can beat the visiting Steelers (5-4-1) for a second time.
NFL
ABC13 Houston

How Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski landed on a call with a Michigan high school basketball team

Have you ever wondered who might be on the receiving end of a wrong number included in a group text?. For one Pontiac, Michigan, high school basketball team, it just so happened that the person they inadvertently messaged this week was Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and their mix-up would lead to a FaceTime call with some of the biggest stars in the Bucs' locker room.
NFL
Albany Herald

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fuel Bucs past Falcons

Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, two of them to tight end Rob Gronkowski, as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady completed 38 of 51 attempts as Tampa Bay improved to 9-3 and moved one step...
NFL
Yardbarker

How Tom Brady's Bucs Threw Atlanta Falcons for Another Loss

You never want to get used to losing. But Tom Brady will tend to do that to you. Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pushed past the Atlanta Falcons with a 30-17 victory. The Bucs are now 9-3 and their division...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Bill Belichick Said About ‘Spygate’

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will always be remembered for the historic dynasty they built on the New England Patriots. The quarterback-head coach duo won six Super Bowls together, making their legacies intertwined forever. Although Brady and Belichick accomplished quite a lot together, their time in New England wasn’t always...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy