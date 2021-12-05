ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Tap-Dances His Way Into Fred Astaire Biopic

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of rumors, Tom Holland himself has confirmed that he will indeed be playing Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. Holland verified the news to the...

www.vulture.com

E! News

Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s "Unreal" and "Amazing" Style in Adorable Joint Interview

Watch: Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo. Tom Holland knows his leading lady Zendaya is a fashion icon. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars—who are also a couple IRL—appeared on the French program Quotidien on Nov. 30 for a joint interview. During a segment about Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at his year's CFDAs, a video montage of her past looks—from red carpets and Met Gala events—flashed on the screen as she talked about the importance of fashion and working with friend and stylist Law Roach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Zendaya Caught Tom Holland For a Spider-Man Bridge Stunt

Taking the concept of a supportive girlfriend to new heights, Zendaya caught Tom Holland for a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she and Holland explained that they were attached for a scene in the film where MJ and Spider-Man jump off a bridge. “I would land before him,” Zendaya said, extending her leg for emphasis. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland turned to the camera with a smile, confirming, “Yeah.” He went on to explain that his feet would swing from underneath him after he hit the ground, and the pair demonstrated how she would carry him. Even though Holland was the superhero and supposed to look cool, he concluded that it was “so nice to be caught for a change.” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently told Fandango that there are plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel. While she didn’t specifically mention Zendaya, we hope MJ is there to catch her short king every step of the way. Watch the pair’s cute reenactment of their stunt above.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Vulture

Great Scott! Tom Holland Double Bites on Hot Ones

“I’m gonna go for a second hit,” says Tom Holland after being brought to tears from the spiciness of a chicken wing. Holland joined Hot Ones Cinematic Universe to shock host Sean Evans with his double bites of the spiciest hot sauces. Instead of pressuring Holland into giving No Way Home spoilers, Evans asks the Spider-Man star about how coming-of-age 1980s films influenced the Jon Watts MCU films. He revealed that his biggest goal in playing Spider-Man was “to be this generation’s Marty McFly,” sharing that his relationship with Robert Downey Jr. was a source of pride for him. To him, “there’s a lot of similarities between Marty and Doc” and Peter Parker and Tony Stark, even calling the Back to the Future deep fake “a huge honor.” Between asking for a doctor to taking a lap to walk off the heat, Holland was dedicated to the spicy cause, finishing off the challenge with the last dab of the spiciest sauce. No one can call him a chicken (wing!)
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ghosted Casts Ana de Armas as Scarlett Johansson’s Replacement

Update, Friday, December 3 at 7:26 p.m.: That’s a no-go on ScarJo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ana de Armas will be replacing Scarlett Johansson as Chris Evans’s co-star in Ghosted. Deadline reports that the film aims to start production in February 2022, which conflicted with Johansson’s schedule. In addition to starring, de Armas is stepping on board as an executive producer, while Evans is set to serve as a producer. The new casting will make this romantic action adventure a Knives Out reunion instead of a Marvel one. Marta and Ransom, on screen together again! Here’s hoping that there’s a little less vomit involved this time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dances#Ap
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera) who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner, along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES

